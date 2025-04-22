"It takes me about four years to mentally prepare"- Gabby Thomas opens up about her future track plans

Gabby Thomas opened up about her future track plans as she made her outdoor season debut after her victorious pursuits at the Paris Olympics. The American athlete shared her long term goal to compete at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 and revealed how one needs to be mentally prepared to compete in major events like the quadrennial games.

Thomas won three gold medals and was one of the most successful American track athletes at the Paris Olympics. After the conclusion of the quadrennial games and an appearance at Athlos NYC, she embarked on her off-season training. Gabby Thomas decided to skip the Indoor season of 2025 and competed in her first race of the season at the Texas Relays.

The Olympic gold medalist then competed in the inaugural edition of the Michael Johnson's track meet 'Grand Slam Track'. Gabby Thomas won the gold medal in the women's 200m and finished second in the 400m. She spoke to Sports Illustrated and opened up about her plans for the future.

The American athlete revealed that she is training with the Los Angeles Olympics in foresight however, he short term as well as immediate focus would be the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

“I am definitely training for LA 2028, and it takes me about four years to mentally prepare for that. But physically, I don't start until about eight months out and now I'm training for World Championships in 2025,” she said.

Gabby Thomas will be aiming to win her first individual World Championship gold medal later this year.

Gabby Thomas shares her thoughts on competing at the Olympics on home soil

Gabby Thomas speaks speaks at the 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas spoke about competing at the quadrennial games on home soil in an interview with Time Magazine. The American athlete shared that she would be stepping into the quadrennial games as the defending champion which would definitely add some sort of pressure however, the massive victory has also boosted her confidence and given her the self belief that she can comepte against some of the fastest athletes in the world.

The 28-year-old expressed her excitement to compete in the LA 2028 Olympic and shared how it would be a honor to perform in her home country.

“The gold medals, while they do add pressure, have given me a lot of confidence, have truly showed me what I'm capable of. So, I'm definitely looking forward to the next couple of years. The fact that LA 2028 is in America, in my home country, I just don't think it could be wrapped more beautifully for me," she said.

She hoped to qualify for her third consecutive Olympic games and successfully defend her title in the 200m.

