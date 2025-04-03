Gabby Thomas drops a 2-word reaction about upcoming Olympics on home soil in LA 

Gabby Thomas has expressed her excitement for the upcoming Olympics in Los Angeles 2028. The American athlete recently made her 2025 season debut in the Texas relays and is gearing up for her first individual race of the 2025 season in the inaugural edition of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track in Kingston, Jamaica.

The 28-year-old emerged as one of the most successful American track athletes in the Paris Olympics, as she concluded her campaign with three gold medals. Moreover, she participated in the women's only track meet 'Athlos' in New York City in an attempt to promote track to a wider audience as well as be a part of the current rise in women's sports.

During her interview after the quadrennial games in Paris, Thomas expressed her desire to continue her dominance on the track in the upcoming seasons and participate in her third consecutive Olympics on home soil in Los Angeles. Recently, the American gold medalist shared a fun video on TikTok and responded to a fan who expressed their excitement for the LA Olympics.

"Can't wait for 2028 Olympics in LA," wrote a fan.

Responding to the fan, Thomas exuded anticipation for the major event with a 2 word message.

"Omggg same," she wrote.

Gabby Thomas reacts to Olympics on home soil in LA | Tiktok@itsgabbythomas

Gabby Thomas expresses her thoughts on participating in the LA Olympics

Gabby Thomas celebrates her victory at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas spoke about her outstanding victory at the Paris Olympics and her plans for the upcoming Olympics in LA in an interview with Times Magazine. The American athlete shared that winning multiple gold medals at the Paris Olympics gave her a lot of confidence. However, it has also added a factor of pressure since she would have to defend those medals in the upcoming Olympics against a highly competitive line-up of athletes.

Moreover, Thomas mentioned that she is looking forward to the Los Angeles Olympics as she would be competing in front of the home crowd.

“The gold medals, while they do add pressure, have given me a lot of confidence, have truly showed me what I'm capable of. So, I'm definitely looking forward to the next couple of years. The fact that LA 2028 is in America, in my home country, I just don't think it could be wrapped more beautifully for me," she said.

Furthermore, Thomas expressed that she believes in the process of improving with every track appearance and hopes to put forward her best performance in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

