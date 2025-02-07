"Truly just objects for me"- Gabby Thomas makes her feelings known as she weighs in on accomplishments beyond Olympic Gold medals

Gabby Thomas has opened up about her plans and accomplishments beyond the gold medals she won at the Olympics. The star athlete is gearing up for the upcoming 2025 track season.

Thomas had a successful 2024 season, winning three gold medals at the Paris Olympics. She won her first gold in the 200m dash after clocking 21.83s and besting Julien Alfred and Brittany Brown, who secured second and third place, respectively. Following this, Thomas won gold in the 4x100m dash, where she and her team clocked 41.78s to stand atop the podium. She clinched her third gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay event, where she and her team recorded an American record of 3:15.27.

Trending

Thomas, now in her off-season, sat in an interview with Time, where she spoke about her accomplishments beyond the Olympic medals.

"The medals are truly just objects for me. I don't look at them and genuinely feel like, ‘Oh my God, those are so cool.' I genuinely feel like I'm not done yet. I’m still on my journey. I'm still in that process. I have so many more to come," said Gabby Thomas.

She also spoke about her plans to compete at the LA Olympics 2028, revealing how the gold medals have boosted her confidence.

“The gold medals, while they do add pressure, have given me a lot of confidence, have truly showed me what I'm capable of. So I'm definitely looking forward to the next couple of years. The fact that LA 2028 is in America, in my home country, I just don't think it could be wrapped more beautifully for me," Thomas added.

Gabby Thomas opened up about competing at the Grand Slam Track

Gabby Thomas joined athletes such as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Quincy Hall by signing for Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track, which will be held in 2025. She will probably compete in the 200m dash.

In an interview with FloTrack, the 28-year-old exuded excitement about competing in the event, stating that the GST will give the sport the platform it deserves.

"I am so excited to be joining Grand Slam Track, and partnering with Michael Johnson to give our sport the platform it deserves. Coming off of the Olympics, I want to continue testing myself and competing at the highest level against the fastest women in the world," Gabby Thomas said.

"Grand Slam Track allows us that chance in 2025. Michael’s vision is incredibly exciting, and I can’t wait to give the millions of track fans around the world even more chances to watch us compete. I look forward to seeing all of our fans at the four Slams next year," she added.

Gabby Thomas competed in Alexis Ohanian's backed Athlos NYC, a women-only track event held on September 26, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback