Gabby Thomas makes feelings known on attending first professional volleyball game

Gabby Thomas celebrated the 2025 U.S. National Women's Sports Day by attending her first professional volleyball game. She made a courtside appearance at the LOVB Austin's game against Houston on Wednesday, February 6.

Thomas, who lives and trains in Austin, shared the pictures from her trip in an Instagram post and was spotted loudly cheering for the home team courtside. She also posed with Austin players after the game and wrote:

"Couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day!! Thanks for having me @lovbatx 💜 My first of many professional volleyball games 🤟🏽."

Trending

While LOVB Austin lost the game 3-1, Thomas was on a winning run last season and won three gold medals at the Paris Olympics.

The 28-year-old clocked an impressive 21.83s to win the 200m title and ran the third legs for Team USA in the women's 4x100m relay and the 4x400m relay. The five-time Olympic medalist feels she isn't done yet and is eager to win more medals.

“The medals are truly just objects for me. I don't look at them and genuinely feel like, ‘Oh my God, those are so coo'," Gabby Thomas told Time. "I genuinely feel like I'm not done yet. I’m still on my journey. I'm still in that process. I have so many more to come.”

Thomas also helped launch the first women's-only professional track event, Athlos NYC, last year. She competed in the event and placed runner-up in the 200m dash.

Gabby Thomas to race in the Grand Slam Track inaugural season

Gabby Thomas at the Olympic Games 2024 - Source: Getty

In addition to Athlos NYC, Grand Slam Track is another newly introduced track event that features both male and female athletes. The event features four slams per year, and while athletes have to compete in two events, the winner takes home a massive $100,000 in prize money, the highest in the sport.

Gabby Thomas signed with the league for its inaugural season and said she was excited to test herself against the fastest sprinters on the circuit.

"I am so excited to be joining Grand Slam Track, and partnering with Michael Johnson to give our sport the platform it deserves. Coming off of the Olympics, I want to continue testing myself and competing at the highest level against the fastest women in the world," she said (via Citius Mag)

The 28-year-old will also compete at the Athlos NYC and the 2025 Tokyo World Championships and will look to win her first 200m world title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback