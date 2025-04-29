Gabby Thomas gears up for next tournament after maiden Grand Slam Track title

Gabby Thomas is all set to extend her legacy at the Grand Slam Track. The 28-year-old Olympic gold medalist aims to add another Grand Slam Track title to her kitty as the track extravaganza arrives in the USA.

The second edition of the Grand Slam Track League will be held at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miami, USA, from May 2 to May 4. Thomas is more than prepared to extend the lead she achieved at the Kingston meet held in April 2025.

Thomas updated her followers about the same with the following Instagram post,

"Meet week! See you guys this Friday & Saturday in Mirimar for @grandslamtrack Check my stories for times and streaming!"

Thomas had taken part at the Kingston Grand Slam meet, where she won the long sprints category. The 28-year-old sprinter previously clocked one of her best 100m performances in the last 3 years at the recently held Texas Invitational. Thomas clocked 11.02 seconds to win the race.

Gabby Thomas had won three gold medals in women's 200m, women's 4x100m relay, and the women's 4x400m relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Additionally, she also has a silver medal in the 4x100m and a bronze medal in the 200m at the Tokyo Olympics.

Gabby Thomas opens up about her future track plans

Gabby Thomas also shared her thoughts about her track future. The 28-year-old has already revealed her ambitions of competing at the Los Angeles Olympics, which are to be held in mid-2028.

In her conversation with Sports Illustrated, Thomas revealed her future track plans, with the upcoming World Championships being a priority. Thomas said,

“I am definitely training for LA 2028, and it takes me about four years to mentally prepare for that. But physically, I don't start until about eight months out and now I'm training for World Championships in 2025."

In another interview with Time magazine, Thomas talked about the thought of competing at her home country with the LA Olympics 2028. In her words,

“The gold medals, while they do add pressure, have given me a lot of confidence, have truly showed me what I'm capable of. So, I'm definitely looking forward to the next couple of years. The fact that LA 2028 is in America, in my home country, I just don't think it could be wrapped more beautifully for me."

Gabby Thomas has one gold medal from the 4x100m relay and one silver medal in the 200m from the 2023 World Championships held in Budapest. She aims to increase her medal tally at the current edition of the World Championships that will be taking place in Tokyo later this year.

