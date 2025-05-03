Grand Slam Track Miami Results 2025: Gabby Thomas faces upset, Josh Kerr dominates 1500 | Day 1

Grand Slam Track Miami has officially kicked off and the first day of the competition saw some incredible races. As some of the world’s top sprinters and hurdles faced off against each other, fans were treated to some delightful action.
One of the most interesting results of the day came in the women's 100m sprint. Gabby Thomas, who was crowned ‘Slam champion' in the long sprints event group last month, competed in the short sprints event group this time around.
While expectations for the Olympic champion were high, she only managed a fourth place finish. Ahead of her, Mellisa Jefferson took the win, Tamari Davis came in second, while Favour Ofili finished third.
Elsewhere at Grand Slam Track Miami, Masai Russell delivered the race of a lifetime in the women's short hurdles event group. Competing in the 100m hurdles race, the Olympic champion clocked a world lead and national record of 12.17s for the win. This result makes her the second-fastest woman off all-time in the event, only behind Tobi Amusan.
Close behind Russell was Tia Jones. Jones clocked a 12.19s for second-place, with the result placing her third on the all-time list. Rounding out the top three was Ackera Nugent who registered a 12.34s.
Another exciting race at Grand Slam Track Miami was the men's 1500m. The entirety of the Paris Olympics podium for the event was in action, and anticipation for the race ran high. In the end, Britain's Josh Kerr was the star of the day, as he avenged his Olympic loss to claim first place, while Yared Nuguse came in second and Cole Hocker settled for third.
Grand Slam Track Miami: Full results from day one
Here are the full results from the opening day of action at Grand Slam Track Miami:
Short Hurdles Event Group - Women's 100mH
- Masai Russell - 12.17
- Tia Jones - 12.19
- Ackera Nugent - 12.34
- Kendra Harrison - 12.40
- Megan Tapper - 12.50
- Alaysha Johnson - 12.56
- Maribel Vanessa Caicedo - 13.13
Cyréna Samba-mayela - DNS
Short Distance Event Group - Men's 1500m
- Josh Kerr - 3:34.51
- Yared Nuguse - 3:34.65
- Cold Hocker - 3:34.79
- Kethobogile Haingura - 3:35.21
- Peter Bol - 3:35.24
- Timothy Cheruiyot - 3:35.61
- Marco Arop - 3:35.95
- Tshepo Tshite - 3:36.28
Long Hurdles Event Group - Men's 400mH
- Alison Dos santos - 47.97
- Chris Robinson - 48.92
- Malik James-king - 49.43
- Trevor Bassit - 49.49
- Caleb Dean - 49.90
- Khallifah Rosser - 49.97
- Ludvy Vaillant - 50.38
Roshawn Clarke - DNF
Long Distance Event Group - Women's 5000m
- Agnes Jebet Ngetich - 14:25.80
- Medina Eisa - 14:25.92
- Hirut Meshesha - 14:40.46
- Janeth Chepngetich - 14:46.16
- Aynadis Mebratu - 15:01.62
- Tsigie Gebreselama - 15:03.21
- Nozomi Tanaka - 15:06.78
- Elise Cranny - 15:15.31 in
Long Sprints Event Group - Men's 200m
- Jereem Richards - 19.86
- Alexander Ogando - 19.86
- Muzala Samukonga - 20.23
- Steven Gardiner - 20.37
- Ryan Zeze - 20.43
- Jacory Patterson - 20.55
- Matthew Hudson-smith - 20.64
- Bryce Deadmon - 21.01
Short Sprints Event Group - Women's 100m
- Melissa Jefferson-Wooden - 10.75
- Tamari Davis - 10.79
- Favour Ofili - 10.94
- Gabby Thomas - 10.97
- Jacious Sears - 10.98
- Brittany Brown - 11.06
- Kayla White - 11.08
- Daryll Neita - 11.16
Long Distance Event Group - Men's 3000m
- Andrew Coscoran - 8:17.56
- Grant Fisher - 8:17.60
- George Mills - 8:17.77
- Cooper Teare - 8:18.08
- Dawit Seare - 8:18.73
- Ronald Kwemoi - 8:19.48
- Amon Kemboi - 8:20.16
- Sam Atkin - 8:21.35
Long Sprints Event Group - Women's 400m
- Marileidy Paulino - 49.21
- Salwa Eid Naser - 49.33
- Alexis Holmes - 50.36
- Isabella Whittaker - 50.38
- Nickisha Pryce - 50.71
- Stacey Ann Williams - 50.76
- Amber Anning - 50.85
- Kendall Ellis - 52.51