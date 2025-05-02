After announcing Grand Slam Track short sprints group feature, Gabby Thomas pens 5-word reaction to show love for sport

American track star, Gabby Thomas, dropped her reaction after announcing that she would be competing in the 100m and 200m events, at the Grand Slam Track, Miami. Thomas is an accomplished athlete, and managed to win the gold medal in the 200m event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Thomas competed at the Grand Slam Track in Jamaica, where she won the the 200m and finished second in the 400m, earning the Grand Slam Title in the long sprints category.

Ad

Gabby Thomas competed for Harvard University, before making her Olympic debut at the 2021 Tokyo Games. The Olympic champion specializes in the 100 and 200 meter sprints, and has racked up numerous accolades to her name. She will be competing in the Grand Slam Track this Friday and Saturday, with other sprinters such as Brittany Brown and Daryll Neita providing her with tough competition in the short sprints.

Thomas took to the popular social media platform known as X to announce that she would be competing at the Grand Slam Track, and shared a follow-up reaction to her announcement, writing:

Ad

Trending

"ugh I love running sm,"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Grand Slam Track was founded by former sprinter and Olympic champion, Michael Johnson, who launched the league to help support athletes better.

Gabby Thomas on her approach to life following the Paris 2024 Olympics

Gabby Thomas at a panel discussion at SXSW - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas revealed her goals for 2025 in an interview, following her impressive performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Thomas won three gold medals in Paris, and marked her stamp as one of the best sprinters in the world.

Ad

In an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, Thomas discussed the things she wants to kick "out" in 2025, and the things she'd like to keep "in" this year. Thomas said:

"Oooh, I like that. My first out: fighting my hair. I’m embracing natural beauty and gonna let it do what it does. Energy drinks are out for me, and this is kind of deep, but just overextending myself. That’s out. Then ins are more racing and having fun with my work. I love competing and I want to be able to do what I love more often. And for the last one, I would say more skincare and general beauty regimen. I want to really take care of myself in that way. I’ve been less focused on that, and 2025 is the year to blossom into everything I want to be."

After a remarkable performance at the Olympics, Gabby Thomas will be looking to build upon her wins at the Grand Slam Track this Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More