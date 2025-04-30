Grand Slam Track 2025 Miami: Complete schedule, order of events, prize money, how and when to watch

The second leg of the inaugural Grand Slam Track is scheduled to be held from May 2, 2025, to May 4, 2025, at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar in the coastal city of Miami, Florida. Multiple Olympians, and world champions, including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Kenny Bednarek, Alison Dos Santos, Andre De Grasse, and Fred Kerly will compete at the event.

Ad

After dominating the Kingston edition of the event, American sprinters McLaughlin-Levrone and Thomas will be seen vying to clinch back-to-back victories. While McLaughlin-Levrone will compete in her pet event, the 400m hurdles, Thomas will be seen in the lineup for the 100m, and 200m.

Schedule, order of events of the Grand Slam Track 2025 Miami

Notably, the Miami edition will witness heptathlete Anna Hall compete in the long hurdles. The Schedule and order of events for the upcoming Michael Johnson's event is given below:

Ad

Trending

Day 1: Friday, May 2, 2025:

17:42 – 100m hurdles (W)

17:51– 1500m (M)

18:06 – 400m hurdles (M)

18:16 – 5000m (W)

18:40 – 200m (M)

18:52– 100m (W)

19:01 –3000m (M)

19:21 – 400m (W)

Day 2: Saturday, May 3, 2025:

17:42 – 400m hurdles(M)

17:56– 400m (M)

18:10 – 100m (W)

18:22 – 1500m (W)

18:39– 110m hurdles (M)

18:53–100m (M)

19:05 –800m (M)

19:21 – 200m (W)

Day 3: Sunday, May 4, 2025:

15:42 – 800m (W)

15:55– 100m hurdles (M)

16:04 – 3000m (W)

16:23– 400m hurdles (M)

16:35– 200m (W)

16:44– 5000m (M)

17:09 – 400m hurdles(W)

17:21 – 200m (M)

All events are as per the local time.

Ad

How and when to watch the Grand Slam Track 2025 Miami

The Miami edition of the event will be streamed in 189 countries. Fans from the United States of America can tune in to Peacock. The specific media outlet will start the live broadcast at 17:00 (ET) on Friday and Saturday, and at 15:00 (ET) on Sunday.

The Eurosport will provide coverage of the highly-anticipated event in Europe and Asia. CBC will provide the live stream in Canada. Jamaican fans can watch the matches on TVJ, while fans from the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland can soak in the action on TNT Sports.

Ad

Prize money at the 2025 Grand Slam Track Miami

The 2025 Grand Slam Track will award the athletes competing in Miami with lucrative prize money. The winner of each race group will earn $100,000 with the eighth-place finisher bagging $10,000. The total prize money pool for the Miami edition sums up to $12.6m.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More