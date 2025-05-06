Gabby Thomas' fiancé Spencer McManes' mother drops 2-word reaction to Olympian's red carpet look at Met Gala

Gabby Thomas, the Olympic runner, stunned the crowd at the Met Gala with a super fine red off-the-shoulder gown with beautiful beads all over it. Gabby paired it with a scarlet waistcoat and diamond earrings. Lori McManes, mother of Gabby Thomas' fiancé, shared her reaction as Gabby dazzled the red carpet.

Gabby is one of the world's top sprinters in the 100-meter and 200-meter events. She dominated the Paris Olympics, winning gold in every event she participated in. In her list of accolades, an NCAA Title from 2018 in the 200-meter and Diamond League Championships (2018,2019, and 2024) shines bright.

Gabby announced her engagement with Spencer McManes in March 2025. Spencer McManes is a former collegiate athlete who played football for Yale.

Spencer's mother was one of the many people who were in awe of Gabby Thomas' Met Gala look, Lori McManes wrote underneath the post by @grandslamtrack:

"So beautiful ❤️"

She won gold in the 200-meter, 4x100-meter relay, and 4x400-meter relay at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Gabby Thomas shares gratitude ahead of Grand Slam Track Miami

Gabby Thomas finished her campaign at the Grand Slam Track Miami with a first-place finish in the 200-meter sprint. Gabby will compete in the Texas Relays in Austin, sharing her gratitude to her supporters. Gabby said in an Instagram post:

"What a Slam!!! Moved to the short sprints this time and got a win in my marquee event (200m)…but not quite the overall finish I had hoped for. Heading back to Texas with some things to work on. So so grateful for everyone who continues to support me, and I’m feeling soo good about this season ahead 🤞🏽"

Gabby was racing alongside incredible runners like Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Brittany Brown, and Daryll Nelta. Gabby was just 0.22 seconds behind Melissa Jefferson at the 100-meter sprint event, clocking 10.97 in the 100 meters.

Gabby dominated her signature event, clocking 21.95 seconds in the 200-meter. Gabby felt one point short of a victory, scoring 17 points, while Melissa Jefferson-Wooden scored 18.

Gabby was one of the six top competitors at the Grand Slam Track Miami, alongside Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Marileidy Paulino, and Agnes Jebet Ngetich.

Sydney McLaughlin is at the lead in the Grand Slam in the women's category with 48 points, while Gabby Thomas is currently fourth with 37 total points at the Grand Slam Track.

