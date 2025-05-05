Grand Slam Track Miami Final Results: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone wins $100,000 after dominant performances

After three days of intense competition, Grand Slam Track Miami has come to a close. On Sunday, the final day of action, fans were treated to some exhilarating performances as some of the world's best athletes battled for glory.

In the long hurdles event group, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone put on a clinical display in the 400m sprint. Having already won the 400m hurdles race on Saturday, the American clocked a second best of 49.69s today to finish nearly two seconds ahead of the rest of the field. With this, McLaughlin-Levrone has been crowned 'Slam champion' for the second consecutive time, and will be walking away from Florida with $100,000 in prize money.

Elsewhere at Grand Slam Track Miami, Marileidy Paulino put up an incredible show in the women's 200m sprint. While typically a 400m runner, Paulino proved her versatility today as she clocked a national record of 22.30s to win the 200m title and the honor of Slam Champion. Behind her, Salwa Eid Naser and Isabella Whitaker rounded out the top three.

In the short sprints svent group at Grand Slam Track Miami, Kenny Bednarek successfully defended his Slam Champion title. Having won both the 100m and 200m races in Kingston last month, the American repeated that feat this time around. On Sunday, Bednarek ran a 19.84s for the 200m title, setting a new world lead in the distance.

Another dominant performance at Grand Slam Track Miami was delivered by Grand Fisher. The long distance runner clocked a down of 13:40.32 for ten 5000m title, finishing six seconds ahead of his competitors.

Grand Slam Track Miami: Full results from day 3

Here are the full results from day three of Grand Slam Track Miami (Slam champions are highlighted):

Short Distance Event Group - Women's 800m

Mary Moraa - 1:59.51 Nikki Hiltz - 1:59.75 Freweyni Hailu - 1:59.84 Diribe Welteji - 1:59.94 Jessica Hull - 2:00.08 Shafiqua Maloney - 2:00.96 Emily Mackay - 2:02.42 Lucia Stafford - 2:04.93

Short Hurdles Event Group - Men's 100m

Trey Cunningham- 10.17 Jamal Britt - 10.20 Sasha Zhoya - 10.36 Daniel Roberts - 10.40 Dylan Beard - 10.63 Michael Obasuyi - 10.67 Freddie Crittenden - 10.68

Wilhem Belocian - DNS

Long Distance Event Group - Women's 3000m

Hirut Meshesha - 8:22.72 Agnes Jebet Ngetich - 8:23.08 Agnes Jebet Ngetich - 8:23.14 Tsige Gebreselama - 8:24.47 Aynadis Mebratu - 8:35.61 Janeth Chepngetich - 8:37.06 Elise Cranny - 8:42.30 Nozomi Tanaka - 8:44.51

Long Hurdles Event Group - Men's 400m

Alison Dos santos - 44.53 Chris Robinson - 44.86 Caleb Dean - 45.18 Trevor Bassitt - 45.31 Malik James-king - 45.81 Khallifah Rosser - 46.99 Ludvy Vaillant - 47.22

Roshawn Clarke - DNS

Long Sprints Event Group - Women's 200m

Marileidy Paulino - 22.30 Salwa Eid Naser - 22.53 Isabella Whittaker - 22.76 Nickisha Pryce - 22.77 Alexis Holmes - 22.83 Amber Anning - 22.97 Stacey Ann Williams - 22.98 Kendall Ellis - 23.03

Long Distance Event Group - Men's 5000m

Grant Fisher - 13:40.32 Cooper Teare - 13:46.25 Andrew Coscoran - 13:46.30 Ronald Kwemoi - 13:46.35 Sam Atkin - 13:47.84 Amon Kemboi - 13:50.64 George Mills - 13:52.11 Dawit Seare - 14:01.96

Long Hurdles Event Group - Women's 400m

Sydney Mclaughlin-levrone - 49.69 Anna Hall - 51.68 Andrenette Knight - 51.80 Shamier Little - 51.84 Shiann Salmon - 52.17 Naomi Van den broeck - 52.26 Sarah Carli - 53.01 Cassandra Tate - 53.55

Short Sprints Event Group - Men's 200m

Kenny Bednarek - 19.84 Zharnel Hughes - 20.13 Oblique Seville - 20.13 Andre De grasse - 20.23 Brandon Hicklin - 20.40 Benjamin Richardson - 20.62 Ackeem Blake - 21.09

