Michael Johnson reacts to Kenny Bednarek’s first-of-its-kind experience at Grand Slam Track League

Grand Slam Track founder Michael Johnson shared his reaction to Kenny Bednarek's first-of-its-kind experience at the inaugural stop of the latter's league. Bednarek is set to compete in the Men's short sprints events in Johnson's GST event, which includes the 100m and 200m races.

The 2024 Olympics silver medalist is one of the racers to be associated with the league, meaning he will be seen at all four stops of the event. However, in his very first time in this inaugural league, Bednarek experienced a feature of the league that he had never seen in any other event in the past.

Bednarek shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle to state that the GST is the first track league where he is being allowed to have his team on the track. Additionally, he also expressed his gratitude for being allowed to carry his team in the event. He wrote:

"For the first time in any track league, I’ve officially got my internal team on the track with me, supporting and shooting. Feels incredible to have them here 🙏🏾 @GrandSlamTrack"

Johnson reacted to this post and emphasized the collaboration between athletes and the league to make the sport better. He wrote:

"Athletes 🤝 League Changing the game with common sense!"

Kenny Bednarek will face a tough field at Michael Johnson's GST in Kingston, which will include the likes of Fred Kerley, Ackeem Blake, Courtney Lindsey, etc.

Michael Johnson shares his thoughts on the 2025 indoor season of the track held before the start of GST

Michael Johnson at the Istana Budaya Theatre during the Laureus Awards (Image via: Getty Images)

Michael Johnson opened up about the indoor track 2025 track season, held just before the first stop of the Grand Slam Track in Kingston. In a recent interview, Johnson said that GST racers such as Grant Fisher and Cole Hocker have been in good momentum in the indoor season despite coming out of an Olympic year.

Additionally, he also mentioned that the indoor season as a whole has been good for the athletes and especially as a lead-up to the GST. He said (via Citius Mag, 1:12 onwards):

"I mean I have to say, Grand Slam Track racers certainly hevn't taken their foot off the gas because they are out there, Grant (Fisher), Cole (Hocker), they're out there, mixing it up man and havng a good time which is exactly what we want to see, so indoor's season been great for track as a lead into what we're doing Grand Slam Track coming up with Kingston."

Fisher and Hocker will compete in the long-distance and short-distance categories of Johnson's GST, respectively. Before this event, Fisher and Hocker locked horns during a 3000m short track race at the 2025 Millrose Games. Fisher emerged victorious and clinched the first position in 7:22.91, while Hocker had to settle for the second position in 7:23.14.

