"Should have been my first Olympics"- Michael Johnson gets real about tough journey to winning gold after facing major struggles due to injury

Michael Johnson reflected on his journey from his debut Olympics, where he etched his name among the top 10 in 200m. He also shared how he persevered to win his first gold medal in 1996 after a string of injuries. Johnson retired after the 2000 Olympics but continues to leave his mark on the sport.

Johnson was one of the top athletes in track and field. His command of the 200m and 400m events earned him eight gold medals at the World Championships, making him the only man to win the 200m and 400m at an individual Games in 1996 and defend the 400m in 2000 Sydney. After his victorious campaign Down Under, he joined the BBC as a television commentator, extensively covering the 2004 Athens Games for the channel.

Continuing his work as a track pundit, Johnson recently reacted to the X post listing the US men who earned their names among the top 10 in 200m in 1998. Reflecting on the journey from clocking personal bests to facing injuries to winning the gold, the Olympic gold medalist said:

"Should’ve been my first Olympics. Running PBs every race 100, 200, and 400 that year. Stress fracture ended my season. Wait 4 years. 1992, food poisoning, no medal. Wait 4 years. 1996 gold finally. It was a journey!"

Michael Johnson was part of the 4x400m relay team alongside Antonio Pettigrew, Calvin Harrison, Alvin Harrison, and Jerome Young at the 2000 Sydney Games. The team won gold but was later stripped of the medal because Pettigrew and Young were found guilty of using prohibited performance-boosting drugs.

Michael Johnson opined on changing the game for track and field with his newest venture

Michael Johnson speaking at the Laureus AIPS Olympics Breakfast Media Welcome Event - (Source: Getty)

Michael Johnson has been a staunch supporter of real talent on the track. He believed the Olympics every four years were not offering enough to the athletes and fans to experience since the wait time is too long. Therefore, he introduced the Grand Slam Track League, which will conduct races throughout the year and help athletes display their prowess and earn from the highest prize pool.

About how GST will change the landscape of the track, he said (via Jamaicans.com):

"What we have created with Grand Slam Track is an opportunity for track athletes, the best athletes, multiple times a year to compete against their rivals for big prize money, be compensated fairly, and have it televised globally in over a 100 countries, which we are with Grand Slam Track, and with the highest prize money ever awarded in the sport at $100,000 for our first-place finisher and $10,000 for our eighth-place finisher."

The Grand Slam Track will kick off on April 4-6 in Kingston, Jamaica, with world and Olympic medalists contending for the top spot.

