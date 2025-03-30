"Changing the game"- Michael Johnson makes stance clear about creating revolution with inaugural edition of Grand Slam track

Michael Johnson listed two things he would like the Grand Slam League's broadcast network to ensure: seamless watching experiences for avid track fans and casual fans to enjoy the sport and get hooked on it. The inaugural one-of-its-kind event will be broadcast in 189 countries and territories.

Michael Johnson is one of the most consistent track and field athletes in history. He held Olympic and world records in the 200m and 400m. Johnson capped his career after competing at the 2000 Summer Olympics and has been associated with the BBC since 2001. He served as a member of the Olympics coverage team at the 2004 Athens Games and continues to leave an impact on the track and field realm.

In 2024, Johnson announced the Grand Slam Track league and signed Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone as the first Racer. The first season will run from April to September 2025, and the contenders are already gearing up for the first stop in Kingston, Jamaica.

Recently, the GST declared that the events would be broadcast in 189 countries and territories and even listed the nation-specific networks. Making his feelings known about it, Johnson expressed that his event would ensure that avid fans and casual fans enjoy track and field thoroughly.

"Two problems I wanted to solve with our @GrandSlamTrack global broadcast network. 1) Make it easier for avid track fans who’ve worked far too hard to support the sport. 2) Make it easier for casual fans to discover track and become avid fans.189 countries. Changing the game!"

Johnson even coached a football team in the American Flag Football League in 2018.

Michael Johnson once expressed how the massive prize pool of the Grand Slam Track promises to revolutionize track and field

Michael Johnson at the Laureus AIPS Olympics Breakfast Media Welcome Event - (Source: Getty)

Michael Johnson has been vocal about his plans to change the scenario of his beloved sport with his new venture, Grand Slam Track. In a recent interview with Jamaicans.com, the 57-year-old talked about the prize money for each podium finisher and how every competitor will receive fair compensation in multiple events across the year.

""What we have created with Grand Slam Track is an opportunity for track athletes, the best athletes, multiple times a year to compete against their rivals for big prize money, be compensated fairly, and have it televised globally in over a 100 countries, which we are with Grand Slam Track, and with the highest prize money ever awarded in the sport at $100,000 for our first-place finisher and $10,000 for our eighth-place finisher." [13:25]

The prize pool of GST is $12.6 million. After McLaughlin-Levrone, several Olympic and world medalists like Gabby Thomas, Nikki Hiltz, Kenny Bednarek, and Masai Russell have joined the roster.

