  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Highest prize money ever awarded in the sport" - Michael Johnson makes feelings known about creating a revolution in track with new venture

"Highest prize money ever awarded in the sport" - Michael Johnson makes feelings known about creating a revolution in track with new venture

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Mar 28, 2025 11:36 GMT
Media Interview Sessions - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024 - Source: Getty
Michael Johnson during the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid, Spain | Getty Images

Michael Johnson has made his feelings known about Grand Slam Track which aims to transform the world of track and field. The one-of-a-kind league will feature four Slams from April to June.

Ad

The debut edition of the event will feature multiple Olympic and World Championship medalists, including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who was the first athlete to sign. Others include Fred Kerley, Kenny Bednarek, Nikki Hiltz, Masai Russell, and Gabby Thomas.

In an interview with Jamaicans.com earlier this week, Johnson emphasized the well-paying deal offered to the athletes, including the highest-ever prize money given at any track event. Grand Slam Track has a massive prize pool of $12.6 million:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"What we have created with Grand Slam Track is an opportunity for track athletes, the best athletes, multiple times a year to compete against their rivals for big prize money, be compensated fairly, and have it televised globally in over a 100 countries, which we are with Grand Slam Track, and with the highest prize money ever awarded in the sport at $100,000 for our first-place finisher and $10,000 for our eighth-place finisher." [13:25]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

The four-time Olympic gold medalist further highlighted the multiple opportunities athletes would get to compete against their rivals throughout the year.

Michael Johnson reveals the reason behind creating Grand Slam Track

Michael Johnson at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco, Monaco | Getty Images
Michael Johnson at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco, Monaco | Getty Images

Michael Johnson revealed the reason behind creating Grand Slam Track in an interview during the "Rich Eisen Show" last week:

Ad
"I’m delivering on a league exclusive for you when you get the opportunity to do exactly what you want, which is compete against your rivals, have those head-to-head competitions, have those rivalries, also to be able to story-tell and help you build your brand by delivering and packaging this in a way that is compelling to the fans, that features you guys.
Ad
I have that same frustration, and that is the reason why I created the Grand Slam Track; because I was familiar with the plight of these athletes. When you only have an opportunity every four years to do something significant and leave your mark, it’s really difficult for an athlete to stay motivated in the sport.” [05:24]
Ad
youtube-cover

The first meet will be held from April 4 to 6 in Kingston, Jamaica.

Quick Links

Edited by Aayush Kapoor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी