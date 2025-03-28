"Highest prize money ever awarded in the sport" - Michael Johnson makes feelings known about creating a revolution in track with new venture

Michael Johnson has made his feelings known about Grand Slam Track which aims to transform the world of track and field. The one-of-a-kind league will feature four Slams from April to June.

The debut edition of the event will feature multiple Olympic and World Championship medalists, including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who was the first athlete to sign. Others include Fred Kerley, Kenny Bednarek, Nikki Hiltz, Masai Russell, and Gabby Thomas.

In an interview with Jamaicans.com earlier this week, Johnson emphasized the well-paying deal offered to the athletes, including the highest-ever prize money given at any track event. Grand Slam Track has a massive prize pool of $12.6 million:

"What we have created with Grand Slam Track is an opportunity for track athletes, the best athletes, multiple times a year to compete against their rivals for big prize money, be compensated fairly, and have it televised globally in over a 100 countries, which we are with Grand Slam Track, and with the highest prize money ever awarded in the sport at $100,000 for our first-place finisher and $10,000 for our eighth-place finisher." [13:25]

The four-time Olympic gold medalist further highlighted the multiple opportunities athletes would get to compete against their rivals throughout the year.

Michael Johnson reveals the reason behind creating Grand Slam Track

Michael Johnson at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco, Monaco | Getty Images

Michael Johnson revealed the reason behind creating Grand Slam Track in an interview during the "Rich Eisen Show" last week:

"I’m delivering on a league exclusive for you when you get the opportunity to do exactly what you want, which is compete against your rivals, have those head-to-head competitions, have those rivalries, also to be able to story-tell and help you build your brand by delivering and packaging this in a way that is compelling to the fans, that features you guys.

I have that same frustration, and that is the reason why I created the Grand Slam Track; because I was familiar with the plight of these athletes. When you only have an opportunity every four years to do something significant and leave your mark, it’s really difficult for an athlete to stay motivated in the sport.” [05:24]

The first meet will be held from April 4 to 6 in Kingston, Jamaica.

