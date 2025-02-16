  • home icon
  "The value of winning is getting lost"- Michael Johnson makes his stance clear about the recent change in mentality amid multiple world records

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Feb 16, 2025 06:00 GMT
1996 Olympics - Men
Michael Johnson celebrates after winning at the 1996 Olympics - Men's 400 meters - Source: Getty

Michael Johnson recently expressed his thoughts on the recent change in mentality among people after multiple world records in the indoor track season. The legendary athlete shed light on how track is one of the most competitive sports and winning the gold medal in a particular event is a very tough task.

The legendary athlete revealed how he feared that the value of winning is declining in the current time frame as people are focusing more on records and world leads. According to him, winning and having a winning spirit is very important in track, and that is an important factor that drives the sport.

Michael Johnson took to X to express his thoughts on the recent shift in mindset amid the indoor track season. He urged people to keep up with the winning spirit and lay more importance on winning races in such a competitive sport rather than paying attention to records unless they are significant ones like the National Record or the World Record.

"Track is one of the most competitive sports. I fear that and the value of winning are getting lost. Winning in track is really hard, and means a lot to win. Records and world leads are great too, but they’re secondary to winning. Except world and sometimes national records," he wrote.
Michael Johnson shares his stance on the extreme obsession over high school athletes' performances

Michael Johnson at the Olympic & Paralympic Games, Paris 2024 and Beyond - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024 - Source: Getty

Michael Johnson took to X to express his thoughts on the extreme obsession of high school athletes who win races at an early age. The legendary American athlete shed light on how unless high school athletes prove themselves on the professional circuit by putting forward dominating performances, they should not hyped up as it diminishes the values of pro athletes.

Johnson believes that youngsters should be given the opportunity to improve and prove themselves in the pro race circuit during the track season. He revealed how Quincy Wilson is one of those athletes who has proven himself multiple times on the pro circuit last year by breaking the U18 400m World Record at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials amid other major accomplishments.

"I don’t do hot takes but this is probably as close as I’ll get to one. The pro track world’s inclusion of and obsession with fast high schoolers as young as 13 yrs old who haven’t proven themselves on the pro scene (Quincy has) diminishes the value of pro athletes," he wrote.
Furthermore, Johnson has been vocal about the fact that along with great performances, track and field should be more fan-focussed to make it a global sport as well as help it reach the masses.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
