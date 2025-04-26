Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims announces new charitable collaboration

Brooks Koepka's wife and model Jena Sims recently has "soft" launched her next collaboration on her social media. She mentioned that "100%" of her commission will be donated to 'Best Buddies in Palm Beach,' a non-profit organization working towards the empowerment of individuals with intellectual developmental disabilities.

Sims had attended the organization's Friendship Walk Day recently. She took to her Instagram stories to share that she was starting a "Hot Moms Club" and invited "dog moms, bonus moms, mother figures, future moms, cat moms," etc, to join in. The social media influencer mentioned that all such entities were "all moms" for her.

In her first story announcing the soft launch, she posted a group photo and wrote:

"Soft launching my next collab, where I'll be donating 100% of my commission to Best Buddies in Palm Beach,"

Jena Sims sported a 'Hot Moms Club' shirt on the 'Best Buddies in Palm Beach's' Walk Day and invited everyone to join in. She could be seen pointing at the title on her back as she posed with a stroller on a street. The SI Swimsuit model had paired the shirt with baby pink shorts and white and pink shoes.

Sims also shared snippets from the Walk Day with her 324K followers on her Instagram stories on Saturday. She also promoted teaching kids about inclusion.

About her new collaboration, the social media personality mentioned that she wasn't yet sure about the "exact launch date" and while she still had to shoot the product, she was "on it". She mentioned in her later stories that the brand was going to include accessories and apparel.

Does Jena Sims run her own non-profit organization?

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, is a renowned SI Swimsuit model. However, she is also very passionate about philanthropy and runs her non-profit organization, 'Pageant of Hope'.

She founded the organization in 2005 and aims to "empower, celebrate and advocate for children facing challenges, celebrating inner beauty and self-confidence". A pageant model herself, Sims wanted to create the "most inclusive pageant in the world".

"The most important part is, we teach the importance of inner beauty and self-confidence. And it’s the most inclusive pageant in the world. What’s so special about it is that every participant leaves a winner. We do little mini makeovers, they come in and we do their hair, nails, makeup. We teach them the pageant walk, we do an interview and carry out the entire pageant, and at the end of the day, everyone leaves with a unique title," she said via SI Swimsuit.

She also mentioned that at 'Pageant of Hope', "every single participant leaves a winner". The organization works with boys and girls who are either in their teenage years or younger with terminal illnesses and disabilities.

