Jena Sims sends 'Dada' Brooks Koepka an adorable message amid LIV Golf Mexico City 2025

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka is competing in LIV Golf Mexico City 2025. On the first day of the tournament, his wife, Jena Sims shared an adorable message on Instagram showing support for him.
Sims is a model, actress, and social media influencer who boasts 324,000 Instagram followers. She has starred in popular TV shows including Vampire Diaries, One Tree Hill, and True Jackson, VP. She is also the founder of Pageant of Hope, a non-profit organization that empowers children with challenges.
Although Jena Sims was not physically at Club de Golf Chapultepec to watch Brooks Koepka play, she caught up with the game on TV. The 36-year-old shared the adorable moment the couple's son Crew, was captured also watching LIV Golf Mexico with her. She captioned the post:
“We are all watching Dada and @smashgc @livgolf_league”
Take a look at the post:
Notably, Brooks Koepka finished his first round at LIV Golf Mexico with two under. He landed at T14, tied with Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and six other players.
Sims met Koepka in 2015 during the prestigious Masters Tournament at Augusta National. The two went public with their relationship in 2017 and got married five years later. In July 2023, Sims gave birth to Crew, the couple’s first and only child.
“I have my own dreams”: Jena Sims speaks on her career and marriage to Brooks Koepka
Jena Sims was at Augusta National for the recently concluded Masters Tournament to support Brooks Koepka, who was in the field. During the Masters week, she was featured on an episode of The Nikki & Brie Show called Live from The Masters, where she dished on several topics, including her marriage.
The podcast hosts asked Jena Sims to give some insight into how she navigates life as an influencer, being married to a golf star. She responded by saying her relationship works so well with Brooks Koepka because she has her personal goals and a career she has been building for years. Sims said via YouTube:
“I don’t agree with the just sit there and be seen and just support your man and be a housewife and just be thankful. I’m like no, I have my own dreams, I wanna do my own thing and Brooks– I think that’s what makes our relationship so successful is just the fact that I do have my own things going on.” [5:24]
During the podcast, Sims also gave some insight into how she felt watching her husband sink a hole-in-one during the Masters Par-3 contest. She admitted that it was her first time watching him achieve that feat, saying that she didn't expect it, but was pleasantly surprised to have witnessed it.