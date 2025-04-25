Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shows off her furry friend's time-telling skills

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims has a huge fan following on social media and often shares content from her day-to-day life on Instagram. On Friday, April 25, she shared a story about her dog, Cove.

With her 324k followers, Sims often shares heartwarming moments of her family on Instagram. Her account features glimpses from Brooks, their son Crew, and their adorable dog, Cove.

Take a look at Jena Sims' latest story featuring her dog:

"I swear dogs can tell time better than some humans. She knows we usually go by the pool when Crew goes down to nap and today she comes crying to me and leading me to the door like this is our new routine now."

Screenshot from Sims' Instagram story on Crew/IG: @jenamsims

Cove holds a special place in Jena Sims' and Brooks Koepka's life. In fact, the golfer and his wife have often showcased their love for the dog. Back when Cove turned seven-years-old, Sims shared some heartwarming moments that showcased the dog's bond with the family.

Last year on November 9, she shared an Instagram post celebrating Cove's birthday. Take a look at Sims' post where she called Cove their "first born":

"Happy Birthday to our “first born” Cove girl! She’s the first beating heart I learned to take care of (thankfully Brooks came potty trained) and she taught me that just maybe I *am* a little maternal. 😜7️⃣🎂"

Cove has featured in several of Sims' posts. In October 2023, Sims shared an adorable post where she was spotted with her son Crew in her arms and Cove standing beside her:

"You my lil Crew thing 🤍"

Koepka and Sims tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed their son, Crew, on July 27, 2023.

Jena Sims once revealed Cove's reaction after Crew's birth

Due to complications, Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka initially had to leave their baby and come home without him as Crew had to stay at the NICU.

After coming back home, Sims shared how Cove reacted to seeing her after the birth of her son. She wrote on her Instagram stories in August 2023 (via People):

"We do get tummy time for about an hour a day (sometimes a little more), otherwise we just stare at him in his little fish tank 🐠. We can't wait for Cove to meet her little brother 🥺 when I came home she sniffed my incision and was so upset. She knows there's not a baby in me anymore 🥲."

Sims and her family often showcase heartwarming moments. For two years now, Sims and Crew have attended the par-3 contest with Koepka at the Masters Tournament. The Georgia native even shared adorable moments from Augusta National where Crew could be seen in a mini caddie outfit.

