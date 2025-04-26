Jena Sims sends out an invite for all her ‘mom’ fans

Jena Sims has embarked on yet another exciting business venture. This time, she’s creating something for her fans who are mothers in different capacities. She shared a post on Instagram, inviting her followers to join her in the “hot moms club.”

Ad

Sims attended Belmont University, where she studied international business for a short period. She now runs a charity organization called Pageant of Hope, which empowers children going through physical and health challenges. A beauty pageant titleholder, she is also involved in several business ventures and has partnered with brands such as Wheels Up and LainSnow.

On Saturday, April 26, Jena Sims updated her fans on her most recent business partnership– a collaboration with retail brand Bffs & Babes. Sims is partnering with the brand to create products for “Hot moms.” She shared a post captioned:

Ad

Trending

“HOT MOMS CLUB! And you’re all invited. @bffsandbabes @bestbuddiesbp… Dog moms, bonus moms, mother figures, future moms, cat moms… y’all all moms to me 🙌🏻”

In the picture Jena Sims shared, she can be seen wearing a “Hot Mom Club” shirt while pushing her one-year-old son, Crew, in a stroller.

Take a look at Sims’ post here:

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story | Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

In a separate post, the 36-year-old actress revealed that she hasn’t set an exact date for the launch of her Hot Mom Club product line. However, she said that she is working hard to release it soon for her fans and is also committed to donating 100% of her commission from the project to a charity.

Ad

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram | IG/@jenasims

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram | IG/@jenasims

Jena Sims' business partnership will pave the way to products like keychains, trucker hats, lounge shirts, and other items.

Ad

Jena Sims takes her fans along for a beauty treatment

In addition to being an entrepreneur, Jena Sims is also a fashion influencer who often posts fashion and beauty-related content on Instagram. In a recent post, the Georgia-born visited Palm Beach Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic for a luxury beauty treatment.

At the beginning of the video, Sims revealed that she was going to undergo an under-eye PRP (platelet-rich plasma) treatment for the second time. She also revealed that she had gotten some dermal fillers in her face but was going to dissolve them.

Ad

Sims posted some clips from her beauty treatment session, saying that the procedure did not hurt as she was well attended to. She updated her fans by showing the healing process from right after the procedure to three days after. She further admitted that she loved the results, saying that she planned to return for another treatment session.

Notably, the American model visited the Palm Beach Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic in 2024 to get a facial. She documented the whole process from cleansing to extraction, exfoliation, dermaplaning, skin treatment, and lymphatic drainage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More