Jena Sims expresses excitement over Jimmy Choo’s latest golf collection

Jena Sims reacted to Jimmy Choo's newest golf collaboration via her Instagram stories on April 26, 2025. Sims reshared an image of a stiletto heel balancing on a golf ball, which was originally shared by Outlander magazine.

She posted this after Jimmy Choo officially revealed its second golf-focused capsule collection with Malbon Golf. As per Haute Living, the collection looks to build upon its 2024 debut, but reaches beyond footwear and into bags, and accessories tailored for the golfers.

Outlander Magazine shared the following post, which was then posted by Jena Sims on her stories:

"Every brand is getting into golf right now and Jimmy Choo is the latest. (I'm liking these visuals they made)."

Jena Sims's Instagram story

The 2025 Jimmy Choo x Malbon capsule features new performance-oriented golf shoes with lightweight designs. As per the Jimmy Choo website, the collection aims to celebrate "innovation and extraordinary style".

The collection features the Diamond Trainer sneakers, tote bag, golf bag, head cover, bucket hat, visor, and so much more. These items range in price from $190 to $4,450, and can be purchased from the Jimmy Choo website.

Meanwhile, Jena Sims recently attended The Masters at Augusta National and is currently supporting her husband Brooks Koepka as he competes at LIV Golf Mexico.

Jena Sims shares a candid moment of baby Crew, cheering for Brooks Koepka during LIV Golf Mexico

Koepka began his LIV Golf Mexico campaign. Even though Sims is not present there, she made sure to show her love and support from afar. She shared an adorable moment on Instagram as she and her son Crew watched Koepka compete on TV.

She captured the heartwarming scene of her son watching the LIV Golf tournament on TV. She captioned the post as:

"We are all watching dada and @smashgc @livgolf_league"

Koepka wrapped his first round at LIV Golf Mexico at two under par, tying for 14th place alongside Marc Leshman, Taylor Gooch, and six others. He is currently in the middle of his second round, and finds himself eight shots behind the leader Bryson DeChambeau as of this writing.

Moreover, Koepka and Sims met during the 2015 Masters tournament and got married in 2022. In July 2023, they welcomed their son, Crew.

In addition, Sims was at Augusta National cheering her husband earlier this month. She even made a guest appearance on The Nikki & Brie Show's special Live From The Masters episode.

