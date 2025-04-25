Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims gives glimpse of second PRP session to 324K IG followers

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, recently gave a glimpse of her latest PRP session. The American model and actress is pretty active on her Instagram profile, where she has 324k followers. Sims likes to keep her fans in the loop with everything happening in her life.

Ad

She keeps sharing stories from events she attends, moments from her modelling career, photoshoots, and her family time. Jena Sims recently shared a video that shows her heading for a PRP injection under her eyes. This minimally invasive process helps to promote healing by injecting platelet-rich plasma from a blood sample into their own skin.

On Friday, April 25, Jena Sims shared her second PRP Treatment journey on Instagram. Here's what she said in the video:

Ad

Trending

"Let's go get another round of under eye PRP. This will be my second treatment with Palm Beach Facial Plastic Surgery. I'm also getting some filler dissolved. It does not hurt, despite what everyone else says," she mentioned in the video.

"Monica is the absolute best, and she's so gentle. This is immediately after. Here's the next day after, two days after, three days after, and then finally healed with makeup on. I love it, and I'm going to be doing it again."

Ad

Ad

Jena Sims has been a renowned model for years. She first gained the spotlight as a model in 2007 when she won Miss Georgia Teen USA. She did not start her modelling career like runway models. However, Sims' success came from a smooth transition into commercial modelling.

She used her modelling experience to become the face of various brands. Jena Sims has worked in some of the biggest, high-profile social events. One of the most pivotal moments in her career came when the Georgia native won the 2023 Sports Illustrated (SI) Swimsuit Search. The casting process is held to bring new faces to the modelling dashboard for SI.

Ad

In 2024, Sims debuted in the SI Swimsuit 60th Anniversary issue as a reward for her 2023 win.

Jena Sims shared an advice for fellow models

Back in December 2024, Sims shared advice for aspiring talents in the modelling industry. Brooks Koepka's wife has rich experience in this sector.

As reported by Sports Illustrated, Jena Sims said:

"Keep in mind that there’s no age limit, there’s no age maximum, you’re never going to age out of this. So if you don’t get it your first year, try to be as positive as you can be and know that there was a reason ... and there’s always next year."

Ad

While talking on this topic, she further said:

"Don’t worry about what your coworkers are going to say, what your friends are going to say, what your family is going to say. If it’s something that you really want to do, then you should do it for yourself."

Apart from being a successful model, Sims is also the CEO of HBBQs (Has Been Beauty Queens) and hosts the annual Pageantry of Hope event. She helps children with diseases and difficulties find a new chance to enjoy their lives.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More