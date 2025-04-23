Jena Sims shares an exciting 4-word announcement for her fans

Jena Sims recently dropped a stylish and cheeky teaser that's creating a buzz. In an Instagram story posted on April 23, she shared an image of what looks like a new product line featuring keychains or tags embossed with the name Hot Moms Club. The black-and white image, full of branded tags, signals a likely merchandise drop or themed campaign.

An Instagram page, BFFs and babes, originally shared this story. It's a merchandise brand that offers a variety of products like caps and t-shirts. They tagged Sims in their story, which Jena Sims later reshared. Sims wrote a four-word announcement that reads:

"Something new coming soon."

Jena Sims' Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

While Sims is busy with her upcoming venture, her husband, Brooks Koepka, had a disappointing outing at the 2025 Masters. He finished the first round at even par, followed by unravelling on day 2. After the 16th hole, he hit a bogey on 17, followed by a quadruple bogey on 18. His 5-over-par second round pushed him to +5, leading him to miss the cut.

It came as a surprise to his fans, as Koepka has been dominant in majors. In 2023, he finished runner-up at Augusta. The 2023 PGA champion's Masters is his first cut at a major since the 2022 Open Championship. Meanwhile, his wife, Sims, recently shared their Easter celebration.

Jena Sims & Brooks Koepka embrace Easter joy and family time after the Masters setback

Sims gave her 323k Instagram followers a glimpse into their family's Easter celebrations. Their son, Crew, took the centre stage in a pastel blue shirt, printed shorts, and white and blue Nikes. She wore a short white dress with a matching hair bow. Her Instagram story featured a bunny-themed cake and costumes.

Jena Sims has been a visible presence in Koepka's life since they made their relationship public in 2017. This year, she once again took part in the Masters Par 3 contest alongside Crew. When Koepka missed the cut at the Masters, Sims shared an Instagram post that featured Sims and her son wearing caddie uniforms. Their clothes were engraved with Koepka's name on the backs. She captioned the post as:

''We always have your back."

She also continued her 30 days of golf outfits series during the Masters. In one of her standout looks, Sims wore an oversized black Nike sweatshirt. Jena Sims has ventured into fashion collaborations previously. In July 2023, she collaborated with OneOne for a swimwear line. It was announced ahead of the collection's release on July 6, 2023.

On top of that, she is also the founder and president of HBBQ. It's a nonprofit organisation that conducts an annual Pageant of Hope event. This NGO celebrates children facing serious illness or poverty.

