Jena Sims gives a sneak peek into her Easter celebration ft. bunny cake

Brooks Koepka and his wife and model Jena Sims, went all out to celebrate Easter with their son, Crew. The latter took to Instagram to share snippets from the party with her 323K followers.

Their Easter celebration included a bunny-themed cake and bunny costumes. Crew sported a pastel blue shirt with printed shorts and white and blue Nike shoes. Sims wore a short white dress and completed her look with a white bow in her hair.

Jena Sims' story of the bunny-themed Easter cake - Source: via @jenamsims on Instagram

Sims' story of a person in an Easter Bunny costume -Source: via @jenamsims on Instagram

Later, the family went to the golf course with Brooks Koepka. Jena Sims shared pictures from their time on the course on her Instagram stories on Sunday. Koepka will next be seen at the LIV Golf Mexico City event from April 25th to 27th, 2025.

Did Jena Sims attend the 2025 Masters?

Jena Sims, Brooks Koepka, and Crew at The Masters 2025 - Par Three Contest (Source: Getty)

Ever since Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims publicly confirmed their relationship all the way back in 2017, the latter has been a regular fixture at the golfer's games. Sims has also attended the Masters several times and has even taken part in the Par 3 contests.

Last year, she was joined by their son, Crew, at Augusta National for the Par 3 contest in what was the toddler's golf debut. The mother-son duo attended the exhibition contest this year as well. She posted adorable pictures from their day at the iconic golf course last week.

They sported the traditional caddie costumes bearing Koepka's name on their backs. Sims captioned the post saying:

"We always have your back"

Jena Sims had started a series called '30 days of golf outfits' in the run up to the 2025 Masters. Her fashion game at the actual tournament didn't disappoint as she was seen wearing an oversized black sweatshirt and white skirt at Augusta National last week. She finished her look with sunglasses and a bedazzled green purse.

The black sweatshirt from Nike bore an image of a golfer in the motion of a swing. However, the brand's renowned tick replaced the club.

Brooks Koepka was one of the biggest names to take part in the Masters this year. However, he couldn't make the cut after a dismal show in the first two rounds.

In his opening round, Koepka carded 74 with four birdies and six bogeys. His performance didn't see much improvement in Round 2 as he put up a score of 75 after hitting one eagle, three birdies, four bogeys, and one double bogey. His total score at the end of the second round was 5-over.

The cutline was at 2-under, and the LIV Golf star missed the cut by a large margin.

