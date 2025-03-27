Brooks Koepka's wife, supermodel and actress Jena Sims, took to her Instagram story on Thursday to share a video of her and Brooks' young son Crew Koepka. Sims shared the video with her 317,000 followers on Instagram.

Sims often posts videos of her son and herself at the gym. In the video she posted on Thursday, Crew can be seen pushing what seems like a laundry basket into the gym. Notably, Crew was born in July 2023.

"Pulling his weight around here (laundry basket emoji)," Sims' caption read.

Jena Sims' Instagram story on Thursday | Credits: IG/Jenasims

Sims has made headlines in recent weeks. She announced on Instagram last week that she would participate in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. She was also featured in last year's edition.

Brooks Koepka's game is rounding into shape as The Masters approaches

Brooks Koepka at LIV Golf Singapore 2025 (via Getty)

With The Masters only two weeks away, Brooks Koepka has been playing some good golf. The LIV Golf star has played in four LIV Golf events this year, registering top-10 finishes in two of them.

In his most recent showing at LIV Golf Singapore earlier this month, Koepka finished in solo second place behind Joaquin Niemann. Koepka won LIV Golf Singapore in 2024 at the Sentosa Golf Club.

He also played well at LIV Golf Adelaide in Australia in February. He finished tied for seventh, seven shots behind winner Joaquin Niemann.

Koepka won twice on LIV Golf in 2024, capturing victories at LIV Golf Singapore and LIV Golf Greenbrier in West Virginia. He won LIV Golf Greenbrier in a playoff against Jon Rahm.

Koepka's quest for his sixth major title will continue at Augusta National in two weeks. Since winning the 2023 PGA Championship, Koepka hasn't been able to challenge for a major. Though in 2024, he did make the cut at all four majors. His best finish at a major last year was tied for 26th at the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.

Koepka at The Masters 2024 (via Getty)

Koepka will return to Augusta National this year in search of his first green jacket. Despite not having won at The Masters, Koepka has found success at Augusta. Koepka has registered two runner-up finishes, in 2019 and 2023.

In 2023, Koepka entered the final round with a two-shot lead over eventual winner Jon Rahm. Koepka struggled in the final round, ultimately shooting a three-over-par 75.

In 2019, Koepka entered the final round three shots behind leader Francisco Molinari. Koepka shot a two-under-par 70 in the final round, losing to Tiger Woods by a single shot.

Koepka won his five majors at two U.S. Opens and three PGA Championships. He aims to add to his major trophy collection in 2025.

