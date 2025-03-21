Jena Sims resumes her style series after taking a break for her SI Swimsuit reveal

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims announced that she would resume posting her '30 days of golf tournament outfits' on her social media handle. Sims, an actress, philanthropist, and fashion influencer, had taken part in a photoshoot with Sports Illustrated (SI) Swimsuit last week.

In an Instagram story shared on Thursday, Brooks Koepka's wife, Sims, updated her followers about resuming her style series following her S.I Photoshoot.

“Skipped yesterday so I could enjoy my @si_swimsuit reveal but we are so back!”

In her latest look on Instagram, Sims wore a cheerleader-themed outfit with a green mesh jersey-style top, emblazoned with bold varsity lettering and a pleated mustard-yellow and white skirt. She accessorized it with a coordinated pair of socks before wrapping things up with white Nike sneakers.

Jena Sims posing in an Instagram story. Screenshot. Source: Image via @jenamsims

Jena Sims credited the sporty set to Fore All and the shoes to OneTwoCss. She was seen posing from different angles for a few seconds. She has 316k followers on Instagram and often comments on fans' posts and uploads personal behind-the-scenes glimpses.

Sims has been a part of SI Swimsuit since co-winning the SI Swim Search in 2023. This year’s shoot took place at Bermuda’s beautiful beaches, where she posed for known photographer Ben Watts.

This was her second time appearing in SI Swimsuit, following her 2024 debut in Quintana Roo, Mexico. During an interview with S.I in June last year, Sims said:

“Being a rookie, it just feels right. I have worked literally my entire life [for this]. This has been my biggest goal ever since I was a little kid. I was so nervous coming over here, and now I’m here, I just feel so comfortable. I feel like I’m right where I need to be, and I feel like this is the start of such a great new chapter of my life.”

Koepka's wife also funded a non-profit organization in 2005, called the Pageant of Hope, to help and empower children who face challenges in building confidence and self-esteem.

Jena Sims collaborates with various brands to expand her reach and for charitable motives

Besides her partnership with Swimsuit Illustrated, Jena Sims also collaborated with jewelry brand Little Words Project during the Masters tournament last year. The collaboration was a charity initiative, raising funds for the NICU unit at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

Prior to her SI Swimsuit, Sims documented the 11th outfit of her 'style series' on Instagram, which was a pink dress, a white and pink shoe, and a green bag for her 11th wear in this series. She captioned the Instagram story:

I can't wait to wear this IRL.”

While she is busy catering to her audience, her husband Brooks Koepka finished second with a score of -12 at LIV Golf Singapore. So far, Koepka has had a mixed bag of results on the LIV tour this season, with a T7 finish in Adelaide, a T35 finish in Hong Kong, and a T33 at Riyadh.

