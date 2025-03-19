Jena Sims, wife of prominent golfer Brooks Koepka recently shared an Instagram story from her ongoing shoot with Sports Illustrated. Sims' journey with Sports Illustrated started when she co-won SI's annual swim search casting call, landing a spot in the 2024 issue. Before that, in July 2023 while seven months pregnant, Sims made her debut at the SI Swimsuit Runway show during Miami Swim Week.

Ad

Sims' recent Instagram post highlighted her gratitude towards her ''hype woman'', acknowledging the essential support. She shared an Instagram story on March 19, writing:

"I had the absolute best hype woman for our shoot day. @lcchan u are magic"

Jena Sims's Instagram story

The Instagram reel was originally shared by SI Swimsuit in collaboration with TV personality, Lauren Chan, which was later reshared by Jena Sims. Notably, Chan has shared several stories of Sims's recent shoot with Sports Illustrated.

Ad

Trending

Sims recently participated in her second Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue photoshoot. She was captured by photographer Ben Watts, and the shoot took place on the picture-perfect beaches of Bermuda. In the recently released image, Sims can be seen wearing a swimsuit designed by Andi Bagus. The full gallery of images from Sims's Bermuda shoot will be released in the upcoming 2025 SI swimsuit issue

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka has been competing on the LIV Golf Tour. Recently, he appeared at LIV Golf Singapore where he secured a second-place finish with a 12-under 201 score. Before that, Koepka performed at LIV Golf Hong Kong, LIV Golf Adelaide and LIV Golf Riaydh.

Ad

Jena Sims showcases fashion series ahead of PGA Tour season

Besides her professional life, Jena Sims is known for making impeccable fashion choices. She has unveiled her latest outfit in her self-curated style series on Instagram. Sims wore a pink dress, for the 11th look in her ongoing series. She paired it with pink and white shoes and a classy green bag. She captioned the post:

Ad

"I can't wait to wear this IRL."

Before this, Sims sported an all-blue outfit, with a blue crop top and matching shorts for her series. She paired it with multicolored shoes, vibrant earrings, and a silver sling bag. Sims was also spotted sharing an outfit inspired by the Masters tournament. It consisted of a long-sleeved green crop top paired with a white skirt, white shoes, and a silver bag. The caption of her post read:

Ad

"More Masters inspo"

On December 24, Sims shared a festive-holiday-themed, five outfits idea for a Christmas celebration. For the first look, she wore a red top with pink bows, blue denim and a pink bag. Next, she wore a grey dress paired with a black blazer, white shoes and black socks. This was followed by a chic top and slit skirt, and a sleek black dress with stilettos and a black clutch. For the last outfit, Jena Sims chose an elegant white dress with a red sling bag.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback