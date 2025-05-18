Jena Sims flaunts her SI Swimsuit achievement right next to Brooks Koepka’s World No. 1 trophy

Jena Sims, the wife of LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka, has made a name for herself in the modeling world. After co-winning the 2023 Swim Search, she made her official debut with the magazine in 2024. This year, she returned for her second appearance and was named the 2024 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year.

Sims shot for the 2025 edition earlier this year in Bermuda, with photographer Ben Watts. The issue has already been released, and she’s shared moments from the shoot on her Instagram. After attending the magazine’s launch event in Manhattan, she returned to her home in Jupiter, Florida.

After getting home, Sims placed her new trophy on a display shelf. She put it right next to her husband's Mark H. McCormack Award, which he earned in 2019 for finishing the year as the No. 1 ranked golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking. Sims posted the display on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"Putting her right next to Brooks' #1 in the world trophy @si_swimsuit"

Jena Sims with her Swimsuit Rookie of the Year award alongside Brooks Koepka's Mark H. McCormack Award (Image via @JenaSims on Instagram)

Since joining the LIV Golf League in 2022, Brooks Koepka has not been eligible for Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. As a result, he has dropped to 354th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Despite the fall in ranking, Koepka qualified for the 2025 PGA Championship as a past champion. However, he couldn't find his form at Quail Hollow, carding 75 and 76 in the opening two rounds to miss the cut at 9-over par.

Earlier this season, he also missed the cut at The Masters, ending the event at 5-over par. His LIV Golf season hasn't gone well either. He is yet to win a tournament, with his best finish being runner-up in Singapore.

Brooks Koepka lauded Jena Sims after release of 2025 SI Swimsuit issue

Jena Sims recently shared a carousel of eight photos from her 2025 SI Swimsuit shoot on Instagram. In the caption, she opened up about the effort it took to be part of the magazine for a second straight year.

"I worked my a** off for year 2, and not just in the gym. That’s why this is my favorite photo from the shoot. @si_swimsuit is more than just girls in bikinis, it’s inspirational women who are all killing their category."

She also shared how proud she felt to be featured alongside the other models, adding:

"I look up to each of the models on the covers and in the pages, and still can’t believe I’m among them. I’ve never felt more happy, settled, and confident in my life- thank you @mj_day and the @si_swimsuit team."

Brooks Koepka didn’t miss the chance to support his wife. The five-time major winner dropped a comment on the post, writing:

"Luckiest guy in the world! Go off mama 🔥"

He also reposted one of her pictures to his Instagram story with the caption:

“PROUD OF YOU, Jena Sims”

Jena Sims is also the founder and president of HBBQs Inc., a nonprofit organization that works to help children facing illnesses and challenges.

