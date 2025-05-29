Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims preps for SI Swimsuit Swim Week by doing a "quick lil hair touch up"

Jena Sims, wife of five-time major winner Brooks Koepka, is getting ready for one of the biggest fashion events of the year, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Swim Week.

The model and entrepreneur recently took a break from her packed schedule to stop by Bond 8 Salon in Miami for a hair touch-up ahead of the event.

Sharing a glimpse of her self-care moment, Sims posted a video on her Instagram Story, captioned:

“Quick lil hair touch up before @si_swimsuit SWIM WEEK."

Jena Sims at a salon ahead of swim week (via Instagram @jenasims)

Jena Sims made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2024 after co-winning the 2023 Swim Search. This year, she was also honored with the 2024 Rookie of the Year award. In 2025, Sims returned for her second consecutive appearance, with a photo shoot in Bermuda earlier this year.

Now, she’s preparing to walk the runway at Swim Week 2025, one of the most anticipated events on the fashion calendar. According to Miami Swim Week, the event will take place from May 31 to June 2 in Miami, with the main runway show scheduled for May 31.

Sharing her excitement ahead of the event, Sims told her 327K Instagram followers:

"I am absolutely flying with the news that Sports Illustrated is coming back to Miami Swim week," she said in one of her Instagram stories.

She also reflected on her first time walking the show:

“This was my very first job for Sports Illustrated. It would always be so sentimental to me because the very first time I walked in the show, I was seven months pregnant with a crew, and I was so terrified. But what made me feel less terrified was that I wasn't alone up there.”

Alongside Sims, several other big names are expected to hit the runway, including Olivia Dunne, Camille Kostek, Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles, and Brooks Nader.

Jena Sims recently modeled for another fashion brand

While preparing for SI Swimsuit Swim Week, Jena Sims also found time to collaborate with another fashion brand. She recently took part in a photoshoot for BuDhaGirl, a Dallas-based luxury lifestyle brand known for its handcrafted bangles. The shoot took place at the Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach and was done in partnership with media company Modern Luxury.

Sims sported four stylish looks, one featuring a bold pink dress paired with matching bangles, and another blending pink and peach tones with a layered, couture vibe. In the third look, she wore a stunning silver dress followed by a green dress.

This isn’t Sims’ first time working with BuDhaGirl. Earlier this year, she teamed up with the brand to launch a golf-themed bangle collection ahead of the 2025 Masters Tournament.

