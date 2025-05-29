Jena Sims models multiple looks for Dallas-based handcrafted bangles brand

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, has embarked on her next exciting venture, a collaboration with a Dallas-based fashion brand, BuDhaGirl. She shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram showing all the stylish looks she pulled off during a photo shoot with the brand.

In 2004, Sims was crowned Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager. The following year, she also snagged the Miss Junior National Teenager title. Now, she wears many hats; she’s an entrepreneur, model, actress, and fashion influencer with 327,000 Instagram followers.

On Wednesday, May 28, Jena Sims shared clips from a photoshoot she had at the Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach. The shoot was done in collaboration with BuDhaGirl and Modern Luxury, a media company.

The first look Sims styled was a stunning bright pink dress paired with a stack of pink handcrafted bangles. BuDhaGirl shared a video of the look with the caption:

“Allll Epic Pink stack with dazzling jewels by the incredible @joegpacceit. Look one. Shocking pink… of course!”

Sims then reposted it on her story. Here’s a look:

Still taken from Jena Sims’ Instagram story_Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

For the second look, the American beauty pageant titleholder was styled in a beautiful pink and peach dress. She wore stacks of BuDhaGirl handcrafted bangles on both hands and posed in front of a water fountain. The post was captioned:

“The coloring, the layers, obsessed!! Look two (!!) Peach but make it couture.”

Still taken from Jena Sims’ Instagram story_Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Jena Sims was also styled in a silver dress, followed by a deep green strapless dress. For each look, she matched the dress with stacks of BuDhaGirl bangles and matching rings, earrings, and other accessories.

Notably, this is not Sims’ first time working with BuDhaGirl. In March, she collaborated with BudhaGirl and Madisons on Main to design a set of golf collection bangles ahead of the 2025 Masters Tournament.

Jena Sims shares recap from her “mental health break”

Jena Sims recently spent some much-needed time away in a scenic beach house surrounded by family and friends. She shared a recap of her wonderful time away with the caption:

“Mental Health Break 💓🏝️”

Sims shared several pictures and videos showing her large group of friends laughing and enjoying a wholesome time at the beach. She shared a picture of her lunch in one slide - a sandwich and some fries. In another, she was seen holding up a golf ball and club while standing on the greens.

Here’s a look at the post:

Sims’ husband, Brooks Koepka, was not left out. In one slide, the couple was captured sharing a passionate kiss in the kitchen. In another, he was captured standing close to the water’s edge while wearing beach shorts and a hat.

