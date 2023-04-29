Brooks Koepka has regained his old form in recent times. He is currently at LIV Golf Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club. Interestingly, Koepka has won two tournaments since switching to the league.

When he took the drop in Singapore, fans and commentators were confused about what he was doing. Koepka and his caddie Ricky Elliott asked for temporary immovable obstruction relief.

During the on-air commentary, Dam Boutlet, a LIV on-course analyst, predicted:

"He's going to drop in the middle of the 16th fairway."

Koepka was on the par-4 15th hole, measuring about 428 yards, and hitting a tee shot on the right. While Koepka and his caddie were nearing the ball, they said that the LIV Golf Fan Village had blocked the line to the green. Soon after, they asked for a temporary immovable obstruction (TIO) relief.

According to Golf.com, Dom Boutlet, a LIV on-course analyst, asked Elliott what was going on, and he said:

"I'm not sure what he’s asking for..."

When Ricky Elliot and Brooks Koepka asked for a TIO, it left the commentators confused. Upon seeing this, David Feherty said:

"It doesn't appear there is anything between him and the hole."

Thereafter, Dam Boutlet responded that he did not feel it was an option:

"Well, there are toilets over there. Ricky just told me it's line of sight. I think it's the port-a-loos perhaps. But I didn't think that was an option, to be honest with you. I mean, he's got to go through a couple of trees to take that option."

Tony Zirpoli, a rules analyst, said on air:

"And under the local rule, he can take relief on either side of the TIO. It probably gives him a better shot. So, he's taking the smart way out by taking that other side relief. And it's also a long walk."

David Feherty agreed with Zirpoli and added that it was an unusual situation:

"It sure is. It's an unusual situation that there would be such a gap. He's going to walk to the point, Tony, where he has a clear look?"

Dam Boutlet then jumped into the conversation and spoke about Brooks Koepka "dropping in the middle of the 16th fairway."

Tony Zirpoli was constantly against the decision to add TIO. He felt that Koepka would only get a club-length corridor and sight on the edge of the TIO.

"He will have a clear view of the edge of the TIO. He will then get a one club-length corridor, and then from that one club-length corridor, he gets an additional one club length, which is his relief area."

After playing a shot, Brooks Koepka dropped the ball on the 16th fairway. David Feherty then said:

"Well, he's about 200 club lengths from where he was."

Dam Boutlet then added:

"I heard Ricky say 167; that's what they're measuring it because that's where they wanted to take relief - the same distance. Now I didn't think it was an option what he had to go over there... port-a-loo or tent or whatever it was he was going over. But David Blake, referee, gave him the ruling, and he's got a big break here."

David Feherty then changed his mind and spoke about Koepka:

"You take them when you can get them. You get plenty of bad breaks. That’s a good one."

In the end, Brooks Koepka shocked entire LIV golf commentators and fans after he hit his second shot over the trees. He put the two under par just in front of him to 8 feet.

