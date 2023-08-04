Brooks Koepka makes his first-ever ‘dad joke’ after the birth of his first child 

Congratulations are in order for 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka who announced the arrival of his first child on Thursday, August 3. The LIV golfer welcomed a son with his wife Jena Sims and posted a picture of them on social media.

Young Koepka's baby pic went instantly viral, paving the way for several comments. However, the best comment was by Brooks himself who made the best of the timing to crack a 'dad joke.'

Sports Illustrated jumped into the comments section to state that 'Crew Sims Koepka' will be the 2045 Masters champion. Replying to the comment, Brooks wrote:

"Do something his dad couldn't. "

It is pertinent to note that the comment was met with much love from fans. Koepka's picture with the baby and his wife on Instagram with the caption reading, "I love my crew" currently has around 1700 fans showering love in the comments.

It is noteworthy Brooks Koepka has won five major golf events, including three PGA Championships and two US Open. However, he still seeks victory at the Masters and The Open Championship.

Earlier this year, the LIV golfer finished second at The Masters and later won the third PGA Championship of his career. Koepka won his first major in 2017 at the US Open. The following year he won the PGA Championship and defended his title in 2019. Brooks Koepka has successfully defended his major title twice.

It'll be interesting to see if young Koepka fares on the greens like his father in the future.

"Crew already showing who is the boss"- Jena Sims on welcoming a baby with Brooks Koepka before the due date

The Koepka couple welcomed their baby six weeks before the expected due date. Sims gave birth to her child via cesarean section on Thursday, August 3.

She shared a series of posts on her Instagram account unveiling her experience giving birth to the child.

In one of her Instagram stories, Sims wrote:

"Crew Sims Koepka was ready for the world because he decided to break my water just 2 minutes after Brooks walked inside the house from the gym on Thursday, July 27th at 5:50 pm. 6 weeks ahead of my due date. Already showing who's boss."

Jena Sims Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@jenamsims)

"My incredible team had him out in a matter of 3 hours after going in to active labor. He was still breech so they had to do a C-section. Crew was earth-side in 3 hours and arrived at 8:31 pm," she added.

Sims also thanked doctors for helping her, saying:

“Thank you Dr. Fishman, Dr. Winterrowd, Dr. Johnson & @thedoulaplatinumcollective for clearing your Thursday night for us. He came out crying and breathing everything went well. I seriously have never seen or felt so much love and felt more like a team than I have with Brooks throughout all of this."

Crew arrived before Jena and Brooks' planned baby shower on Saturday. Speaking about her baby shower, Sims wrote:

"Our shower was supposed to be Saturday. Crew already showing us who's boss."

She added:

"Now that a week has passed, we can laugh at this."

Jena Sims Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@jenamsims)

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims first met in 2015 and got married in June 2022.