Brooks Koepka reveals talks with Jay Monahan; confesses desire to play PGA Tour events

After Fred Couples seemingly revealed Brooks Koepka's desire to return to the PGA Tour, the LIV Golf star did very little to dispel those rumors. He just simply said he had a contractual link to LIV that he intended to honor.

Now, Koepka is doing even more to fan the flames of speculation. Ahead of the Masters, one of the annual chances for LIV players to compete against PGA Tour stars, Koepka said he still speaks with the commissioner.

He said (in an interview with The Times):

“I still have a good relationship with everybody there. There’s a lot of ‘what-ifs’, but I’d be open to playing certain (PGA Tour) events."

As for those events, he said he'd love to play the WM Phoenix Open as well as the Cognizant Classic in his hometown. He added:

“I’d love to play Dunhill, but if we can’t that’s OK. I’ve made my decision. I think each year at LIV has got better. And that should be the goal, right?”

Koepka was one of the first defectors, which also means his initial LIV contract might be up sooner than some others. That means he could theoretically return to the Tour at some point in the near future if he wanted to.

As for playing both, that remains a murky question. The PGA Tour rejected the PIF's $1.5 billion investment proposal because it was under the stipulation that LIV Golf would continue as is, so the future is once again up in the air.

Bryson DeChambeau echoes Brooks Koepka's sentiment

Brooks Koepka had earlier shared his thoughts about the state of LIV Golf, saying he felt that the league would be further along by the fourth year of existence. He did praise incoming CEO Scott O'Neil and said he believes things are trending up.

Bryson DeChambeau echoed Brooks Koepka's thoughts and agreed that it's heading in the right direction, though he took a little more optimistic tone. Via SB Nation, he said:

“It’s still four years in, and we’re working towards what we’ve always believed in this league is this team golf, and we’re still individuals playing stroke play events, but there’s a team component, which is really cool."

DeChambeau added that it's "just another business vertical and another opportunity." He said he personally likes it and is overall happy with it, but he acknowledged, like Koepka, that there can always be improvements for any business, LIV Golf included.

Whatever those improvements are, DeChambeau is resolute that the future of golf would be in better shape if LIV continued. That may not be how the PGA Tour feels, but one of the biggest golfers in the world does. It remains to be seen how the merger will play out now.

