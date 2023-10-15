Brooks Koepka’s brother Chase Koepka relegated from LIV Golf league

Brooks Koepka's brother Chase Koepka had an awful season this year, earning just one point throughout the year. However, the five-time major champion's brother was counting on a strong showing this weekend in Jeddah. Well, now he has once again struggled to find his rhythm.

Despite all his efforts, Chase got relegated from playing in the LIV Golf League 2024 season. The 29-year-old golfer had a very poor performance in his last event at Jeddah's Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

This eventually prevented him from qualifying to play the next season of the Saudi-Arabia-backed league.

Sharing about the same, NUCLR Golf took to X handle, with the caption:

#RELEGATED — Chase Koepka - Brooks’ brother has been relegated from the LIV Golf League after failing to qualify for the 2024 season. Jed Morgan, Sihwan Kim, and James Piot were also relegated.

Expand Tweet

The post that states Brooks Koepka's brother's relegation also lists three other players being relegated, including Jed Morgan, Sihwan Kim and James Piot.

Chase Koepka was struggling from day one as he had one-over-par after his first round. However, he tried to do justice with his game by scoring 69 and 68 on day two and day three respectively.

Nevertheless, by the end of Sunday’s round, Chase was sitting in the T40 position with an even-par score combining all his three rounds' showings.

Brooks Koepka’s win in the LIV invitational Jeddah tournament

Brooks Koepka, the defending LIV Golf Jeddah champion, once again displayed his fondness for the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. After the second round on Sunday, the American professional golfer was already ahead by a three-shot lead.

Brooks maintained his lead throughout the Sunday round, winning and successfully defending his title. He scored a total of 14 under par alongside Talor Gooch at the end of the event. This led the two to go for a playoff round where Brooks emerged victorious.

The victory marks Brooks Koepka's third in LIV and his second of the season, following his triumph in Orlando before the Masters in April. Meanwhile, Harold Varner III finished third with a score of 12 under.

Also, Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC won the team title in Saudi Arabia with a score of 34 under. This was three strokes better than Bubba Watson's RangeGoats GC and five shots better than Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC. This marks Fireballs' second victory of the season.