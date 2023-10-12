LIV Golf Jeddah: What is the purse size of the tournament?

Golf
By Aamir Jethwa
Modified Oct 12, 2023 15:16 GMT
LIV Golf Jeddah is the penultimate event of the LIV Golf circuit and marks an end to a stellar 2022-23 season. The event will be held at the Royal Green Golf & Country Club and will have substantial prize money involved.

The season-long individual and team competition will come to a close in Jeddah, where three golfers will be crowned individual champions along with the winning team. Brooks Koepka is the defending champion of the event and will compete for the prize money this year as well.

The total prize purse of LIV Golf Jeddah will be $25 million. Out of this, $20 million will be handed out to individual players, while the remaining $5 million will be divided amongst the top three teams.

This format of prize money distribution makes the LIV Golf circuit extremely intriguing and makes it a class apart from the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. Nonetheless, the winner's share will be the highest and is expected to be in the range of $4 million.

Here is the total prize purse breakdown of LIV Golf Jeddah:

  1. $4,000,000
  2. $2,125,000
  3. $1,500,000
  4. $1,050,000
  5. $975,000
  6. $800,000
  7. $675,000
  8. $625,000
  9. $580,000
  10. $560,000
  11. $540,000
  12. $450,000
  13. $360,000
  14. $270,000
  15. $250,000
  16. $240,000
  17. $232,000
  18. $226,000
  19. $220,000
  20. $200,000
  21. $180,000
  22. $172,000
  23. $170,000
  24. $168,000
  25. $166,000
  26. $164,000
  27. $162,000
  28. $160,000
  29. $158,000
  30. $156,000
  31. $154,000
  32. $152,000
  33. $150,000
  34. $148,000
  35. $146,000
  36. $144,000
  37. $142,000
  38. $140,000
  39. $138,000
  40. $136,000
  41. $134,000
  42. $132,000
  43. $130,000
  44. $128,000
  45. $126,000
  46. $124,000
  47. $122,000
  48. $120,000

Cameron Smith, Talor Gooch or Bryson DeChambeau will be crowned individual champion at LIV Golf Jeddah

LIV Golf Jeddah will be the ultimate event to determine the winner of the entire season. With many strong competitors, the race for the individual title is still ongoing.

However, it has now been brought down to three contenders namely, Cameron Smith, Talor Gooch and Bryson DeChambeau. Either of these players could win the individual title and claim the additional $18 million bonus.

Interestingly, five other golfers also have a chance to secure the third spot, however, that is a long shot. Nonetheless, the US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau has the strongest chance to claim the LIV Golf Jeddah title and win the championship.

The American golfer has two wins in his last three starts and is in brilliant form. Although a third win won't guarantee him the title, it will force his competitors to perform and close in on the leaderboard.

Edited by Luke Koshi
