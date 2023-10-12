LIV Golf Jeddah: What is the purse size of the tournament?

LIV Golf Jeddah is the penultimate event of the LIV Golf circuit and marks an end to a stellar 2022-23 season. The event will be held at the Royal Green Golf & Country Club and will have substantial prize money involved.

The season-long individual and team competition will come to a close in Jeddah, where three golfers will be crowned individual champions along with the winning team. Brooks Koepka is the defending champion of the event and will compete for the prize money this year as well.

The total prize purse of LIV Golf Jeddah will be $25 million. Out of this, $20 million will be handed out to individual players, while the remaining $5 million will be divided amongst the top three teams.

This format of prize money distribution makes the LIV Golf circuit extremely intriguing and makes it a class apart from the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. Nonetheless, the winner's share will be the highest and is expected to be in the range of $4 million.

Here is the total prize purse breakdown of LIV Golf Jeddah:

$4,000,000 $2,125,000 $1,500,000 $1,050,000 $975,000 $800,000 $675,000 $625,000 $580,000 $560,000 $540,000 $450,000 $360,000 $270,000 $250,000 $240,000 $232,000 $226,000 $220,000 $200,000 $180,000 $172,000 $170,000 $168,000 $166,000 $164,000 $162,000 $160,000 $158,000 $156,000 $154,000 $152,000 $150,000 $148,000 $146,000 $144,000 $142,000 $140,000 $138,000 $136,000 $134,000 $132,000 $130,000 $128,000 $126,000 $124,000 $122,000 $120,000

Cameron Smith, Talor Gooch or Bryson DeChambeau will be crowned individual champion at LIV Golf Jeddah

LIV Golf Jeddah will be the ultimate event to determine the winner of the entire season. With many strong competitors, the race for the individual title is still ongoing.

However, it has now been brought down to three contenders namely, Cameron Smith, Talor Gooch and Bryson DeChambeau. Either of these players could win the individual title and claim the additional $18 million bonus.

Interestingly, five other golfers also have a chance to secure the third spot, however, that is a long shot. Nonetheless, the US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau has the strongest chance to claim the LIV Golf Jeddah title and win the championship.

The American golfer has two wins in his last three starts and is in brilliant form. Although a third win won't guarantee him the title, it will force his competitors to perform and close in on the leaderboard.