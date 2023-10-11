LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

LIV Golf will have its season finale event in Jeddah this week. The next tournament of the Saudi series is scheduled to start on Friday, October 13, and will run through the weekend to conclude on Sunday, October 15. The tournament will take place at the King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia.

Forty-eighth golfers will tee at this week's event to earn the winner's share from the purse of $20 million. Interestingly, it's the final individual event of the 2023 season of LIV Golf.

Teams who maintained the top ranking in the standings will have an advantage in the LIV Golf Team Championship, scheduled to take place later this month. The top four teams in the LIV Golf standings after the Jeddah event will directly qualify for Miami's team event semi-final round.

The LIV Golf Jeddah will start with the first round at 12:15 p.m. local time (5.15 ET). Golfers will have a shotgun start, indicating all the players tee off at the same time but on different holes. The players were divided into a group of three and each group would tee off on a different hole

2023 LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational Round 1 pairings

Bryson DeChambeau will tee off in a group with Cameron Smith and Talor Gooch, while Patrick Reed will play alongside Brooks Koepka and Branden Grace. Sergio Garcia will pair up with Richard Bland Joaquin Niemann, and Matthew Wolff with Abraham Ancer and Pat Perez.

Here is the pairing for the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational Round 1:

Hole #1 Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Talor Gooch

Hole #2 Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace

Hole #3 Dustin Johnson, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz

Hole #4 Anirban Lahiri, Harold Varner III, Peter Uihlein

Hole #6 Sergio Garcia, Richard Bland, Joaquin Niemann

Hole #7 Matthew Wolff, Abraham Ancer, Pat Perez

Hole #8 Ian Poulter, Bubba Watson, Paul Casey

Hole #9 Chase Koepka, Martin Kaymer, Sihwan Kim

Hole #10 Lee Westwood, Jediah Morgan, James Piot

Hole #11 Charl Schwartzel, Graeme McDowell, Bernd Wiesberger

Hole #12 Matt Jones, Phil Mickelson, Sam Horsfield

Hole #14 Scott Vincent, Eugenio Chacarra, Thomas Pieters

Hole #15 Danny Lee, Kevin Na, David Puig

Hole #16 Louis Oosthuizen, Jason Kokrak

Hole #17 Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale, Brendon Steele

Hole #18 Charles Howell II, Dean Burnmester, Carlos Ortiz

Following the conclusion of the LIV Golf Jeddah, players will head for the Miami Team Championship, which will take place from October 20 to 22 at Trump National Doral.