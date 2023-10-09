Where to watch LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah? TV streaming schedule and time explored

With only two tournaments remaining in the season, LIV Golf is nearing its end. The next competition in the series is slated to take place at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, from October 13 to October 15.

On October 13, the first round at LIV Golf Jeddah will commence at 12:15 p.m. AST (5:15 a.m. ET). The tournament will be live televised on The CW Network in the USA. The network has signed an exclusive to broadcast all 14 events of the 2023 LIV Golf season on its network. The tournament will be available on The CW Network's online platform and app. People in Great Britain can watch the LIV Golf Jeddah on the LIV Golf + app and website.

The Jeddah event has a purse of $25 million including $20 million for individuals and $5 million for the team event. The winner of the tournament will receive a check of $4 million and $3 million will go to the winning team.

The first and second rounds of the tournament will start at 12:15 p.m. AST and golfers will tee off for the third round at 12:05 p.m. AST.

How to watch the 2023 LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah online?

The LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah can also be watched on an online network. For the Australian audience, the tournament will be available 7plus and also be available on YouTube in different countries.

Here are different networks to watch the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah event in different countries:

Australia

7plus

Austria

ServusTV

Canada

LIV Golf Plus

Denmark

LIV Golf Plus

Germany

LIV Golf Plus, ServusTV

India

LIV Golf Plus

Ireland

LIV Golf Plus

Italy

LIV Golf Plus, YouTube

Japan

LIV Golf Plus, YouTube

New Zealand

LIV Golf Plus

Spain

LIV Golf Plus

Twelve teams will compete at the LIV Golf Jeddah and below are the players and team captains:

4 Aces GC

Captain: Dustin Johnson

Peter Uihlein

Pat Perez

Patrick Reed

Crushers GC

Captain: Bryson DeChambeau

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs GC

Captain: Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer

Carlos Ortiz

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

Cleeks GC

Captain: Martin Kaymer

Graeme McDowell

Bernd Wiesberger

Richard Bland

Hy Flyers GC

Captain: Phil Mickelson

Cameron Tringale

James Piot

Brendan Steele

Iron Heads GC

Captain: Kevin Na

Scott Vincent

Sihwan Kim

Danny Lee

Majesticks GC

Captain: Ian Poulter

Henrik Stenson

Lee Westwood

Sam Horsfield

RangeGoats GC

Captain: Bubba Watson

Thomas Pieters

Talor Gooch

Harold Varner III

Ripper GC

Captain: Cameron Smith

Marc Leishman

Matt Jones

Jed Morgan

Smash GC

Captain: Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Matthew Wolff

Stinger GC

Captain: Louis Oosthuizen

Charl Schwartzel

Branden Grace

Dean Burmester

Torque GC

Captain: Joaquin Niemann

Mito Pereira

Sebastian Munoz

David Puig