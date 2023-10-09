Golf
Where to watch LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah? TV streaming schedule and time explored

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 09, 2023 07:51 GMT
LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah
LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah (Image via LIV Golf)

With only two tournaments remaining in the season, LIV Golf is nearing its end. The next competition in the series is slated to take place at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, from October 13 to October 15.

On October 13, the first round at LIV Golf Jeddah will commence at 12:15 p.m. AST (5:15 a.m. ET). The tournament will be live televised on The CW Network in the USA. The network has signed an exclusive to broadcast all 14 events of the 2023 LIV Golf season on its network. The tournament will be available on The CW Network's online platform and app. People in Great Britain can watch the LIV Golf Jeddah on the LIV Golf + app and website.

The Jeddah event has a purse of $25 million including $20 million for individuals and $5 million for the team event. The winner of the tournament will receive a check of $4 million and $3 million will go to the winning team.

The first and second rounds of the tournament will start at 12:15 p.m. AST and golfers will tee off for the third round at 12:05 p.m. AST.

How to watch the 2023 LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah online?

The LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah can also be watched on an online network. For the Australian audience, the tournament will be available 7plus and also be available on YouTube in different countries.

Here are different networks to watch the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah event in different countries:

Australia

  • 7plus

Austria

  • ServusTV

Canada

  • LIV Golf Plus

Denmark

  • LIV Golf Plus

Germany

  • LIV Golf Plus, ServusTV

India

  • LIV Golf Plus

Ireland

  • LIV Golf Plus

Italy

  • LIV Golf Plus, YouTube

Japan

  • LIV Golf Plus, YouTube

New Zealand

  • LIV Golf Plus

Spain

  • LIV Golf Plus

Twelve teams will compete at the LIV Golf Jeddah and below are the players and team captains:

4 Aces GC

  • Captain: Dustin Johnson
  • Peter Uihlein
  • Pat Perez
  • Patrick Reed

Crushers GC

  • Captain: Bryson DeChambeau
  • Paul Casey
  • Charles Howell III
  • Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs GC

  • Captain: Sergio Garcia
  • Abraham Ancer
  • Carlos Ortiz
  • Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

Cleeks GC

  • Captain: Martin Kaymer
  • Graeme McDowell
  • Bernd Wiesberger
  • Richard Bland

Hy Flyers GC

  • Captain: Phil Mickelson
  • Cameron Tringale
  • James Piot
  • Brendan Steele

Iron Heads GC

  • Captain: Kevin Na
  • Scott Vincent
  • Sihwan Kim
  • Danny Lee

Majesticks GC

  • Captain: Ian Poulter
  • Henrik Stenson
  • Lee Westwood
  • Sam Horsfield

RangeGoats GC

  • Captain: Bubba Watson
  • Thomas Pieters
  • Talor Gooch
  • Harold Varner III

Ripper GC

  • Captain: Cameron Smith
  • Marc Leishman
  • Matt Jones
  • Jed Morgan

Smash GC

  • Captain: Brooks Koepka
  • Chase Koepka
  • Jason Kokrak
  • Matthew Wolff

Stinger GC

  • Captain: Louis Oosthuizen
  • Charl Schwartzel
  • Branden Grace
  • Dean Burmester

Torque GC

  • Captain: Joaquin Niemann
  • Mito Pereira
  • Sebastian Munoz
  • David Puig

Edited by Ankita Yadav
