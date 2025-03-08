Brooks Koepka's 'dad' side revealed by wife Jena Sims

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims recently revealed a different side of the five-time major champion. The LIV Golfer is competing at LIV Golf Hong Kong in Sheung Shui, scheduled from Friday, March 7 to Sunday, March 9.

In a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram, Sims was asked about Koepka's involvement in parenting their son, Crew. The 36-year-old shared a clip of Crew lying down on the couch and Koepka playing with him and wrote exposing his husband's softer, more nurturing side:

"He is the absolute best. He does it all (when he's home) 🫶 he’s been thrown up on, he brushes teeth, sucks snot, comes to toddler classes... u name it 😭 he’s always wanted to be a dad."

Brooks Koepka's 'dad' side exposed by wife Jena Sims (Credit: @jenamsims/Instagram)

Crew, born in July 2023, is Koepka and Sims' first child. As he was born prematurely, he stayed in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

A few months back, Brooks Koepka revealed what he went through when his son was struggling with his life. When asked if his family life has helped him focus on his golf, he replied (via ASAP Sports):

"It's definitely changed it. I think the first little bit I was not interested in golf at all. Crew was fighting for his life, so golf became very irrelevant for me for a little bit. Now that he's doing well, I'm able to focus a little better, and it's definitely driven me a little bit to be more dedicated."

Koepka said he wanted to show Crew exactly what hard work, dedication, and practice could achieve.

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares the best part of being a mother

In the recent AMA session, Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims was asked about the best part of being a mother. Answering the question, she shared a picture of herself in a makeup chair with Crew on her lap as a makeup artist does her makeup, and wrote:

"Mostly recently, he started calling me 'Mama,' that made me. There's a difference in babbling it and then when they recognize you as such. Major milestone… it's such a cool feeling."

Jena Sims shares the best part of being a mother

She was also asked about the well-being of her one-year-old son. She shared a picture of the Crew standing near a white railing and looking towards a large water body and wrote:

"He’s a HAM, he loves doing things for a reaction. Such a Leo. He’s learning more words, and he’s still carrying golf clubs everywhere but not hitting balls yet. 😜 He’s 19 months."

Crew was born prematurely and had to spend around three weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to receive specialized care. He developed Flat Head Syndrome (Plagiocephaly) and Torticollis (Wry Neck Syndrome) during his time at the NICU.

