Brooks Koepka's LIV Golf team announces new show with pros' caddies

Smash GC, the LIV Golf team captained by Brooks Koepka, recently announced a new show with pros' caddies on social media. The show, titled "Talking Smash," will explore the unique player-caddie dynamic in professional golf.

Ad

The show's first episode will premiere on Friday, March 28, and will feature Koepka himself alongside longtime caddie Ricky Elliott. Announcing the show on X, Smash GC's official page wrote in a post:

"COMING FRIDAY. Introducing Talking Smash, a show featuring player and caddie conversations about golf, life on the road together & more. Subscribe now so you don't miss the first episode with Brooks Koepka & Ricky Elliott when it goes live!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the first episode, fans can expect Jason Kokrak with his caddie David Robinson, Talor Gooch with his caddie Malcolm Baker, and Graeme McDowell with his caddie Ken Comboy in the next few episodes. It is still unclear if Talking Smash will feature golfers and caddies from rival LIV Golf teams.

Koepka's caddie, Ricky Elliott, has been on his bag since 2013. The duo has won five major championships together: the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018 and the PGA Championship in 2018, 2019, and 2023. They have had several remarkable triumphs together on the PGA Tour. Talking about Elliott, Koepka said during an interview with Golf Monthly:

Ad

"If I get angry, my walk just gets a little bit quicker. And then under pressure he (Elliott) knows exactly what to say at the right time, and that’s what you want in a caddie. I wouldn’t want anybody else on my bag, I know that. He’s been tremendous. He’s part of the reason why I’ve had the success I’ve had. And I love the guy to death."

Ad

During the 2023 Ryder Cup, Koepka called Elliott one of his "best friends" and shared that the caddie had been his groomsman at his wedding.

Brooks Koepka admits that LIV Golf has lagged in global and sponsor reach

Smash GC star Brooks Koepka recently admitted that after four years, LIV Golf is still finding direction and has lagged in attracting sponsors and expanding internationally and domestically.

Ad

In a recent interview on The Joe Pomp Show, Koepka talked about LIV Golf's four-year journey and said:

"Look we're 4 years in, it's just getting its feet wet and figuring out what direction they want it to go. Obviously there's been a lot of change and hires of people within LIV and now having Scott (O'Neil)… I think Scott's a great guy and he can lead LIV to where it needs to be and where I think it should be.

Ad

"Because we are behind. To be quite fair. Behind where we should be. From bringing sponsors in to hitting the international market and the US market," Koepka mentioned. (5:57-6:33 onwards)

Koepka joined LIV Golf in June 2022 and was one of the high-profile signings by the Saudi-backed Tour. Since joining, he has won five individual titles on the LIV Golf League and is a top name in LIV Golf.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback