  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Brooks Koepka’s son gives a cute thumbs up to Jena Sims’ SI swimsuit

Brooks Koepka’s son gives a cute thumbs up to Jena Sims’ SI swimsuit

By Rohit Yadav
Modified Mar 25, 2025 12:03 GMT
Brooks Koepka&rsquo;s son gives a cute thumbs up to Jena Sims&rsquo; SI swimsuit (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Victoria
Brooks Koepka’s son gives a cute thumbs up to Jena Sims’ SI swimsuit (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Brooks Koepka's son Crew has given his mother Jena Sims his fashion approval on her SI swimsuit. Sims, who frequently shares her life updates on Instagram, shared another picture of his son with her new SI swimsuit.

Ad

In the story, Sims posted a picture of Crew standing in a diaper, facing a closed door. The toddler could be seen reaching up toward a hanger on a door handle, which had a seashell swim top adorned with pearl-like beads and shells. The top was worn by Sims during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot.

Sims captioned the story and wrote:

"The seashell swim top lol @si_swimsuit he loves it"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sims also pasted a small cutout of her wearing the same seashell top from the photoshoot and looking off into the distance.

Brooks Koepka&#039;s wife Jena Sims Instagram Story
Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims Instagram Story

Jena Sims made her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2024. Her photoshoot was in Mexico, where she wore five swimsuits designed by Mikoh, Matthew Bruch, STAUD, and Johanna Ortiz. The LIV golfer's wife was photographed by Yu Tsai.

Ad

Talking about her first photoshoot, Sims said, via SI:

"Being a rookie, it just feels right. I have worked literally my entire life [for this]. This is my biggest goal ever since I was a little kid. I was so nervous flying here, but now that I’m here, I just feel so relaxed. I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I feel like this is the beginning of such a huge new chapter of my life."
Ad

Sims did another photoshoot with the sports magazine this year in Bermuda with photographer Ben Watts. The top in her recent Instagram story was from her second photoshoot with SI.

The 36-year-old also walked the runway for SI Swimsuit's show at Miami Swim Week in June 2023 when she was seven months pregnant with Crew.

Brooks Koepka&#039;s wife and model Jena Sims walks the runway in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ONEONE Swimwear)
Brooks Koepka's wife and model Jena Sims walks the runway in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ONEONE Swimwear)

Brooks Koepka said that he was "not interested" in golf when Crew was "fighting for life"

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims' child Crew was born in July 2023. Since he was born five weeks prematurely, he initially stayed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). He was discharged after three weeks.

Ad

Talking about the particular moment when Crew was struggling with his life in NICU, Koepka said he got disinterested in golf, in a press conference, via ASAP Sports:

"I think the first little bit I was not interested in golf at all. Crew was fighting for his life, so golf became very irrelevant for me for a little bit. Now that he's doing well, I'm able to focus a little better, and it's definitely driven me a little bit to be more dedicated."

In a recent AMA session on Instagram, Jena Sims shared that Brooks Koepka has fully embraced fatherhood and does everything from cleaning up after their son to attending toddler classes, saying he’s always wanted to be a dad.

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी