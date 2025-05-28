Brooks Koepka’s wife dubs 208K subscribed YouTube channel as ‘the ultimate toddler must-see’

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, is quite active on Instagram, sharing regular updates about her day-to-day life to keep her fans updated. Recently, she shared an Instagram story, which her son, Crew, can be seen watching television along with his father, Brooks Koepka.

She shared this image on her Instagram and story and said this YouTube Channel was the ultimate toddler must-see.

"The ultimate toddler must-see."

Brooks Koepka and Crew watch Thrash N Trash YouTube Channel. Image via Instagram @jenasims

Crew Koepka was watching the Thrash N Trash YouTube Channel, which uploads high-quality videos of a wide variety of garbage and recycling trucks and other waste-handling equipment from all over the western United States of America. They have around 208K subscribers on YouTube, and Brooks' son, Crew, absolutely loves watching it on television.

Jena Sims and Koepka started dating in 2017 before getting married in 2021. The couple announced their first child a couple of years later in 2023, who is around two years old now.

Jena Sims is an actress, model, and social media influencer, and is quite active on Instagram with around 327K followers. She shares behind-the-scenes from her shoots, gym, and other interesting content about her son and day-to-day life.

When will Brooks Koepka tee up next?

Brooks Koepka is all set to tee up next at the LIV Golf Virginia at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, USA, on June 6. This is the final event before the third major championship of the year, the 2025 US Open, at the Oakmont Country Club.

Koepka has struggled this season, with two top-10 finishes in seven events. He is currently ranked 12th in the season-long individual standings. Hence, he will be looking to turn things around at the US Open, which is set to begin on June 12, and use the LIV Golf Virginia as a stepping stone for the same.

Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

"I'd say mine starts probably like a month ago. Typically, a slow starter when it comes to playing actually good tournament golf, but everything seems to be piecing together nicely. I like where I'm at right now. Just focused a lot on ball-striking," Koepka had said ahead of the Masters.

However, his performance at both the majors this year has been disappointing, as he missed the cut at the 2025 Masters and the 2025 PGA Championship.

Here's how Brooks Koepka has performed in all the LIV Golf events so far this season.

Riyadh (Feb 6–8): Tied 33rd, -5

Tied 33rd, Adelaide (Feb 14–16): Tied 7th, -6

Tied 7th, Hong Kong (Mar 7–9): Tied 35th, -5

Tied 35th, Singapore (Mar 14–16): 2nd place, -12

2nd place, Miami (Apr 4–6): Tied 18th, +4

Tied 18th, Mexico City (Apr 25–27): Tied 30th, +1

Tied 30th, Korea (May 2–4): Tied 17th, -5

