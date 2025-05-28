Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims shares heartfelt birthday message for friend who 'does it all'

Jena Sims sent a heartwarming birthday message to her close friend, Olivia Figueora. In the post, she lauded her friend as a versatile woman with many talents.

Sims first met LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka in 2015 at Augusta National, and they got married in 2022. She is a talented actress, model, entrepreneur, and mother of one. She is also a fashion influencer who boasts 327,000 Instagram followers and over 106,000 TikTok followers.

On Tuesday, May 27, Jena Sims posted a picture collage of her and her friend Figueora. In one picture, the two were in the gym, and in another, they were captured wearing pajamas and enjoying what appeared to be a sleepover. The post was captioned:

“They said get you a girl who does it all, so I did. HAPPY BDAY @livfigueora”

Take a look at the post here:

Still taken from Jena Sims’ Instagram Story_Source: Instagram/@jenamsis

Notably, Figueora isn’t just Jena Sims’s friend, she is also her fitness trainer. Last week, she shared a post on Instagram detailing how she helped the LIV Golf star’s wife train for her photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

In the caption of the post Olivia Figueora shared, she expressed pride in Sims’ accomplishments. The post read:

“From wedding, to postpartum, to international beach shoots for Sports Illustrated ✨very proud !!!! A peek inside our training approach and how this fit mama slays the game.”

Take a look at the post:

The fitness trainer also shared the routines she used to train Sims, helping her achieve her fitness goals. Some of the exercises she mentioned included sculpt workouts and functional core exercises.

“Eternally grateful”: Jena Sims shares recap from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine launch

Jena Sims was featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2025 issue. The magazine was launched in a star-studded event in New York City, and Jena Sims was in attendance. In the picture slide, Jena Sims is seen wearing a stylish white two-piece outfit, consisting of a white cropped top and a white mini skirt with floral designs.

She paired the outfit with some low-heeled white shoes and accessorized using a silver bag and minimal silver jewelry. After the launch, she shared a pictorial recap of the event on Instagram, with the caption:

“Year 2: double the fun double the trouble ✌🏼💞eternally grateful, @si_swimsuit family.”

Here’s a look at the post:

Notably, this is Jena Sims’ second year of being featured in the magazine. She made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut last year. The year before that, she was named the 2023 Swim Search Co-Winner.

Notably, Sims was also honored by the magazine this year. She was awarded the 2024 Rookie of the Year and was presented with a trophy to mark her achievement during the magazine launch.

