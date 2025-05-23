Jena Sims sends husband Brooks Koepka a 3-word message while enjoying on a speedboat

Brooks Koepka's wife and model, Jena Sims, appeared to be enjoying a getaway with her friends recently. She shared a video of herself on her Instagram stories on Friday (May 23).

Sims showed herself enjoying on the boat. She had opted to wear a black and yellow tie-dye bikini for the outing. The social media personality also had a 3-word message for Koepka:

"What a guy"

Image via @jenamsims

Jena Sims has enjoyed massive professional success this month with the launch of the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue and her being named as the Rookie of the Year. She was in Bermuda earlier this year for her second photoshoot with SI Swimsuit.

The 36-year-old also posted snaps from the shoot on her social media after the launch. She could be seen sporting different swimwear on the scenic beach locations.

Where was Jena Sims' first photoshoot with SI Swimsuit?

Jena Sims at the SI Swimsuit 2023 issue release party (Source: Getty)

Brooks Koepka's wife and model, Jena Sims, was the co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search. She had tried three times before being selected.

Sims did her first photoshoot with SI Swimsuit in 2024, only a few months after giving birth to her and Koepka's son, Crew. She shot for the iconic brand in Mexico with photographer Yu Tsai. As a rookie that year, she had mentioned the significance of the opportunity in her life (via SI Swimsuit):

"Being a rookie, it just feels right. I have worked literally my entire life (for this). This is my biggest goal ever since I was a little kid. I was so nervous flying here, but now that I’m here, I just feel so relaxed. I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I feel like this is the beginning of such a huge new chapter of my life."

For her first photoshoot, Sims underwent rigorous preparation. She did the shoot only a few months postpartum. As soon as she was cleared by her doctors to resume training, she did.

"As soon as I was cleared to, I started eating really clean and working out... When they gave me a firm date. I was like, ‘It’s go time'. I woke up every day before Crew and worked out six days a week," she said via The New York Post.

Brooks Koepka also built his schedule around her to accomodate her preparations. Sims believed that the understanding between them and the system they had come up with was "seamless". Her efforts paid off as she was recently crowned as Rookie of the Year.

