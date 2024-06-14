Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena compares herself to Beyoncé in recent Instagram story, enjoying her workout

While her husband Brooks Koepka is working hard at the US Open, Jena Sims is working hard in the gym. The actress and model spends a lot of time working out, and she routinely shares clips and pictures to her Instagram story. She has over 300,000 followers and they often get a glimpse at what her life is like.

On June 13, Sims posted a clip to her story but it wasn't of an active workout. Instead, she was having a good time dancing and comparing herself to Grammy-winning artist Beyonce.

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shared an Instagram story comparing herself to Beyonce (via Jena Sims/Instagram)

In the clip, she's dancing with hair blowing in the wind in front of the mirror, saying:

"'You have the same amount of hours in a day as Beyonce.' Me:"

What she does with those hours is, according to the latest snap, work out and listen to Beyonce. Her story featured the song Run the World (Girls). She also tagged her friend Liv Figueroa, a frequent collaborator on workouts.

During this time, her husband was at Pinehurst trying to add another Major victory to his tally. This workout happened around the time of round one, in which he was even to par. Koepka is slated to tee off at 1:35 pm EST for the second round as he tries to move out of a tie for 16th.

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims celebrated two years of marriage

June 2022 was a monumental month for Brooks Koepka. He and his wife Jena Sims got married after their lengthy relationship. The former PGA Tour golfer also made the huge decision to 'defect' and start playing on LIV Golf. His life changed quickly that month.

On June 5, the lovely couple celebrated their two-year anniversary. In a since-expired story, Sims shouted out her husband and made a joke about their relationship status:

"Two years down, forever to go... If you had the 'under' at two, you lost."

Since then, the couple have welcomed their first child into the world. Their family grew by one in 2023. Just a few days prior to their anniversary, the trio went on a trip to the beach to spend time together.

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka together at the Masters tournament - Getty Images

Brooks Koepka had just finished playing the PGA Championship and didn't have another LIV tournament until last weekend in Houston, so they had free time to take a trip.

Throughout the years of their relationship, Sims is often at her husband's side. She was with him at The Masters, even caddying for him during the Par 3 Contest which invites spouses and partners to work with their golfers in a family-friendly contest.

