Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims dons black sweatshirt with a white skirt for a special Masters outfit

Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims posted some pictures that were taken on the grounds of Augusta National Golf Course. The American model was at Augusta to watch Koepka play in the 2025 Masters Tournament.

Sims is a philanthropist, actress, and model. She was crowned Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager in 2004 and Miss Junior National Teenager in 2005. She also holds the Miss Georgia Teen USA 2007 title.

The LIV Golf star’s wife is a fashion and beauty influencer who has 323,000 Instagram followers. She posts a wide range of content from fashion outfits to details about her everyday life.

On Thursday, April 17, Jena Sims posted a picture slide showing one of the outfits she wore at Augusta. In the carousel, she could be seen donning a black sweatshirt paired with a white skirt and a green Prada bag. In one slide, she was captured playfully biting into a sandwich, and in another, she could be seen posing by a signpost at Augusta National’s 15th tee. She captioned it:

Trending

“Cheesin’ 🧀”

Take a look at Sims’ post here:

The 36-year-old also shared some other outfits from her time at The Masters. In a separate post, she was captured posing under the iconic Masters green and white umbrellas. She could be seen dressed in a fashionable green and white striped dress while wearing a pair of sunglasses and holding a cup with the Masters logo. She captioned the post:

“Stripe it.”

Here’s a look at the post:

Notably, the striped dress Jena Sims wore is from her recent golf collection released in collaboration with the fashion brand LainSnow.

Jena Sims speaks on her Masters experience on The Nikki & Brie Show

Jena Sims was featured on The Nikki & Brie Show in an episode called Live From The Masters. In the episode, the fashion influencer gave some insights into her fashion looks at the Masters. She revealed that she thinks about what to wear to Augusta “all year long”, but it takes her about two hours to pack for the tournament.

Sims also spoke on Brooks Koepka’s hole-in-one, which he made at the Par-3 contest. She said via YouTube:

“That was insane. I still can’t believe it happened cause I did like a little get-ready with me on TikTok and I was like, 'Oh it would be really cool if Brooks got a hole-in-one, I’ve never actually seen him hit a hole-in-one', and then it happened!” [1:05]

The Sharknado actress also added that she enjoyed watching her son Crew at the par-3 contest because his personality “melted” her heart.

Jena Sims met Brooks Koepka during the Masters Tournament in 2015. The two got married in 2022 and welcomed their first and only child Crew in July 2023.

