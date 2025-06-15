Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims flaunts $90 golf tee bracelet at 2025 US Open

Jena Sims has traveled to Oakmont, Pennsylvania, to support her husband, Brooks Koepka, who is competing in the 2025 US Open. But Sims isn’t just cheering him on; she’s also garnering attention while promoting her fashion choices.

Ad

In her latest Instagram story, Sims showed off a golf tee bracelet from the brand Ruvido. The product, named the Omega Cuff, is designed in the shape of a golf tee and costs $90. She paired it with a few other accessories and tagged the brand with a note that her promo code “JENA20” is active only during the majors.

The bracelet is part of Ruvido’s Member collection and is designed for professional golfers, weekend players, and anyone who loves the golf lifestyle. It is available in gold, sterling silver, and rose gold finishes.

Ad

Trending

The Omega Cuff is made with 20g of sterling silver and measures 17 cm in length. It’s built to be durable, won’t tarnish, and comes in one adjustable size meant to fit all women.

While promoting the bracelet, Sims wrote in her Instagram story:

Rocking my @shopruvido golf tee bracelets

Jena Sims shows off her $90 Omega Cuff bracelet by Ruvido at the 2025 US Open (via @jenasims)

Shortly after posting the bracelet story, Sims shared another clip from the course wearing a grey Versace bodycon dress and a cap. A fan had commented,

Ad

“It’s golfing and you’re dressing like it’s a fashion,”

Sims simply replied with;

“Thank you 😘.”

Jena Sims shared a short video clip on Instagram from the US Open, where a fan complimented her look (via @jenasims)

Sims and Koepka got married in 2022. She has regularly supported him at major tournaments, and at Oakmont, she’s again combining her presence with style and promotion.

Ad

Jena Sims’s fashion game stands out at the US Open at Oakmont Country Club

As Brooks Koepka finished his third round at the 2025 US Open with a 3-over 73, placing him tied for 21st, his wife, Jena Sims, grabbed attention off the course with her stylish looks.

Sims, who is in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, to support Koepka, shared a 13-photo carousel on June 12 from her time at Oakmont Country Club. The pictures showed her in different sunglasses from several outings, from a beach day to a casual look. The post was for a brand collaboration with DIFF Charitable Eyewear. She captioned the post:

Ad

"The sun can’t outshine me. 🕶️☀️ JENA40 for 40% off @diffeyewear ❣️ #DIFFpartner"

Ad

On Friday, 13th June, she also shared a TikTok video, wearing a shiny silver Alex Perry dress as she headed to a VIP Rolex event. In the caption, she wrote:

“Thanks for having us."

The dress had a one-shoulder style with a cut-out design. She wore her hair in an updo and completed the look with a snakeskin bag and matching open-toe stilettos. (via Sporting News)

Jena Sims is the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year and recently walked the runway at Miami Swim Week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More