Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims flaunts her $93.75 swimsuit for a pool milestone

The five-time major golf champion Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, often gives a glimpse of their lives on social media. Sims married Brooks Koepka in 2022 after years of dating. In 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, Crew.

Recently she shared an Instagram story posted on February 24, flaunting her $93.75 swimsuit from One One Swimwear. Jena marked a personal milestone while wearing a swimsuit from One One Swimwear. She captioned it as:

"First time I've sat by our pool all year☀️💚"

Jena Sims's Instagram story

Jena Sims wore a sleek yet affordable swimsuit from One One Swimwear. Sims is a famous name in the sports and entertainment industry. She is a former Miss Georgia Teen USA and later chose acting and modelling. She appeared in several Hollywood films, including Sharknado and Attack of the 50-foot Cheerleader. Now, she has a massive 313k followers on Instagram.

Apart from her acting career, Sims worked as a philanthropist. She founded Pageant of Hope, a nonprofit organization that helps children battling cancer and other serious illnesses. Through her platform, she organizes beauty pageants for children, allowing them to feel celebrated.

Her Instagram account is full of updates from their luxury vacations to exclusive events to attending events like ESPYs. On top of that, Jena Sims has collaborated with brands such as Revolve, Show Me Your Mumu, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Added to that, Jena Sims recently shared an emotional update regarding their son, Crew's health.

Jena Sims celebrates son Crew's milestone

Jena revealed her son Crew's health journey in an Instagram story. Crew, who was born six weeks prematurely in July 2023, finally completed his treatment for flat head syndrome. He was sent to the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) after birth and has worn a corrective helmet for over a year to address the condition.

Sims has marked the moment through an Instagram story, posting a picture set against a sea-themed backdrop with fish-shaped balloons. She wrote:

"13 months dreamed of finally having our moment right here. I even lost it one day when we had an appt and another family had their graduation."

She continued with a family photo featuring Brooks Koepka, and Crew, who was dressed in a tiny graduation cap. She wrote a text over the picture;

"Crew finally got his turn!'

In the next clip, Sims can be seen laughing as Crew attempts to remove his cap, which was captioned:

"The graduation cap lasted all of 5 seconds, thankfully they are a pro at photos.''

In the last clip, Sims explained Crew's condition. She posted 3D scans highlighting the improvements in his head shape, and the biggest change was in his ear symmetry. Apart from that, Brooks Koepka is all set for events like the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and The Open Championship. In addition to individual pursuits, Koepka is gearing up for the Ryder Cup, representing Team USA.

