Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims gets real about the LIV Golfer making her live in 'artic temps'

Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, posted a picture on Instagram, where she has 317,000 followers. In the picture, Sims mentioned that Koepka prefers it when the temperature in their home is cold.

Ad

Koepka started playing professional golf in 2012. He played on the PGA Tour and European Tour before joining LIV Golf in 2022. Koepka has won the PGA Championship three times and the U.S. Open twice. He also came second in the Masters Tournament in 2019 and 2023. Koepka met Sims in 2015. The pair got married in 2022 and welcomed a child in 2023.

Sims, an actress, model, and fashion influencer, keeps an active profile on Instagram. In her recent story, she can be seen wearing a warm workout set due to the temperature of her house. She wrote in the caption:

Ad

Trending

“This workout set also has a crewneck which is great because my husband likes to keep it arctic temps around here 🥶🥶🥶 @leftonfriday”

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Earlier, Jena Sims posted another picture of the workout set, which she wore without the crewneck sweater and accessorized with some beaded jewelry.

Ad

“Felt like accessorizing my mom uniform today @leftonfriday,” she wrote.

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

The 36-year-old actress recently launched a “30 Days of Golf Tournament Outfits” series on Instagram. For each day of the series, she posts a reel showing how to style an outfit that is good enough to wear to a golf course.

Ad

Sims' most recent post in the series was a multicolored Nike dress, which she paired with black and white sneakers, a black hat, and a silver bag.

Jena Sims launches golf collection collaboration with retail fashion brand

Jena Sims recently partnered with retail fashion brand Madisons on Main to launch a set of golf collection fashion bracelets. The collection dropped on Monday, March 24, at 7 p.m. EST.

Ad

Sims’ golf collection bracelets are available in three designs - the Golf Stack, the Golf Stack-Lux, and the Azalea Stack. The Golf Stack features white, green, and gold bracelets inspired by the greens at the Augusta National Golf Course.

After the collection launched, Sims appreciated her fans for ordering the bracelets.

“I am so touched, there are so many of you ordering my bracelet collab,” Sims said in a video on Instagram.

Ad

She also revealed that she will “definitely” wear the bracelets at the par-three in this year’s Masters Tournament at Augusta.

Brooks Koepka is one of the LIV Golfers getting ready to tee off in the Masters this year, and Jena Sims plans to caddie for him, just like she did last year.

The LIV Golfer finished the 2024 Masters at T45 with nine-over. Notably, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won the event with 11-under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback