Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims' glamorous charity fundraiser breaks the $1M mark

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, recently hosted a charity fundraiser for the unLIMBited Foundation. The Koepka Family was the host sponsor, along with Global Medical and was able to raise $1,032,558 through auction and ticket sales.

Ad

Jena Sims attended this event with her friends and managed to make it a grand success. She is an actress, model, and Instagram influencer who hosted this charity fundraiser event at the Cove Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The event had a silent auction that had around 69 prestigious items from various fields like sports, entertainment, finance, memorabilia, and others.

Jena Sims shares the charity fundraiser event that raised over $1 million. Image via Instagram @jenasims

This event was hosted for the unLIMBited Foundation, which is an organization that supports children with limb differences. The foundation aims to ease the financial burden on families by providing monetary aid for housing while children receive treatment at The Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute.

Ad

Trending

Hence, to help the foundation raise money, Jena Sims decided to be the host sponsor. The Koepka couple understands the concern of families where children are affected as their son Crew faced a few health concerns initially as he was a premature baby.

Did Brooks Koepka join Jena Sims at the charity fundraiser?

No, Brooks Koepka did not join his wife, Jena Sims, for the charity fundraiser on Saturday. The 34-year-old golfer is currently preparing for the LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025, which is set to begin on March 7 at the Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling.

Ad

Koepka has two back-to-back weeks on the road as, after the Hong Kong event, he will fly to Singapore for the LIV Golf Singapore event. He is the defending champion of the event, and the expectations from the five-time LIV Golf winner are high.

Brooks Koepka will be in the field for LIV Golf Hong Kong next week - Source: Imagn

Additionally, there have been rumors about Brooks Koepka leaving LIV Golf and having buyer's remorse as his four-year contract ends at the end of this season.

Ad

However, looking at the current golf scenario where major championships like the US Open and The Open accommodate LIV golfers, these rumors might not come true.

During the recent LIV Golf Adelaide, Brooks Koepka said that organizations around the world are looking at LIV Golf as part of the golf ecosystem.

"The opportunity is there. I think the organizations around the world, the R&A, and the USGA, they're looking at LIV Golf as part of the golf ecosystem now. With that is a huge, huge step forward for us," Koepka said via ASAP Sports.

Ad

"Hopefully, we have a player that's not exempt that's up there ready to go and gets in another major because all it does is just add value to this league and to each team," the Smash GC skipper said.

So it will be interesting to see if Brooks Koepka and other prominent golfers extend their LIV Golf contracts or get back on the PGA Tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback