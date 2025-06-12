Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims meets real-life Disney character after dropping her husband at the 2025 US Open

Jena Sims, wife of five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, recently shared a heartwarming moment with her fans. As Koepka appears at the 2025 US Open, his model entrepreneur wife spotted a pair of deer while going through a forested area. She captured this encounter on her Instagram story and shared it on June 12.

In the short clip, Sims can be seen spotting two grazing deer among the trees. She captioned her post as:

"Literally compared this place to a Disney movie when I dropped Brooks off, and out comes Bambi on the way home."

Jena Sims instagram story

Sims was at the glamorous night at the US Open Prom Night at Oakmont Country Club and was returning home. Sims wore a grey Alexperry dress at the event. Her dress is reportedly worth $626. Apart from that, Jena Sims is a former Miss Georgia Teen USA (2007). She also attempted acting in TV films such as Sharknado 5 and Attack of the 50-Foot Cheerleader.

Sims is also a businesswoman behind the non-profit Pageant of Hope. She co-won the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Search and was named a 2024 SI Swimsuit Rookie. She also walked the ramp when she was seven months pregnant. Sims and Koepka welcomed their son Crew on July 27, 2023. Additionally, Brooks Koepka was recently spotted spending time with his son, Crew, before teeing off at the 2025 US Open.

Brooks Koepka & son share a moment at Oakmont

Brooks Koepka is currently appearing at the 2025 US Open at Oakmont. There he was seen enjoying a precious moment on the practice range with his son. Jena Sims captured the scene in an Instagram story, with the caption:

"Crew man x @usopengolf."

She also shared a shot of Crew riding atop Koepka's shoulders, wearing a golf-themed romper. Brooks Koepka is competing in the first round of the 2025 US Open at the time of writing. With that, here is the total prize purse of this tournament:

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More