Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims meets real-life Disney character after dropping her husband at the 2025 US Open

Jena Sims, wife of five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, recently shared a heartwarming moment with her fans. As Koepka appears at the 2025 US Open, his model entrepreneur wife spotted a pair of deer while going through a forested area. She captured this encounter on her Instagram story and shared it on June 12.
In the short clip, Sims can be seen spotting two grazing deer among the trees. She captioned her post as:
"Literally compared this place to a Disney movie when I dropped Brooks off, and out comes Bambi on the way home."
Sims was at the glamorous night at the US Open Prom Night at Oakmont Country Club and was returning home. Sims wore a grey Alexperry dress at the event. Her dress is reportedly worth $626. Apart from that, Jena Sims is a former Miss Georgia Teen USA (2007). She also attempted acting in TV films such as Sharknado 5 and Attack of the 50-Foot Cheerleader.
Sims is also a businesswoman behind the non-profit Pageant of Hope. She co-won the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Search and was named a 2024 SI Swimsuit Rookie. She also walked the ramp when she was seven months pregnant. Sims and Koepka welcomed their son Crew on July 27, 2023. Additionally, Brooks Koepka was recently spotted spending time with his son, Crew, before teeing off at the 2025 US Open.
Brooks Koepka & son share a moment at Oakmont
Brooks Koepka is currently appearing at the 2025 US Open at Oakmont. There he was seen enjoying a precious moment on the practice range with his son. Jena Sims captured the scene in an Instagram story, with the caption:
"Crew man x @usopengolf."
She also shared a shot of Crew riding atop Koepka's shoulders, wearing a golf-themed romper. Brooks Koepka is competing in the first round of the 2025 US Open at the time of writing. With that, here is the total prize purse of this tournament:
1st: $4,300,000
2nd: $2,322,000
3rd: $1,445,062
4th: $1,013,040
5th: $843,765
6th: $748,154
7th: $674,491
8th: $604,086
9th: $546,720
10th: $502,174
11th: $458,280
12th: $423,729
13th: $394,829
14th: $364,407
15th: $338,332
16th: $316,602
17th: $299,218
18th: $281,834
19th: $264,450
20th: $247,067
21st: $232,073
22nd: $217,080
23rd: $202,521
24th: $189,048
25th: $177,314
26th: $167,319
27th: $159,713
28th: $152,977
29th: $146,458
30th: $139,939
31st: $133,420
32nd: $126,901
33rd: $120,382
34th: $114,515
35th: $109,735
36th: $104,954
37th: $100,391
38th: $96,045
39th: $91,699
40th: $87,353
41st: $83,007
42nd: $78,661
43rd: $74,315
44th: $69,969
45th: $65,623
46th: $61,712
47th: $57,801
48th: $54,107
49th: $51,934
50th: $49,761
51st: $48,457
52nd: $47,370
53rd: $46,501
54th: $46,067
55th: $45,632
56th: $45,197
57th: $44,763
58th: $44,328
59th: $43,894
60th: $43,459
61st: $43,024
62nd: $42,590
63rd: $42,155
64th: $41,721
65th: $41,286
66th: $40,851
67th: $40,417
68th: $39,982
69th: $39,548
70th: $39,113
71st: $38,678