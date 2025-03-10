Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims outs her daily diet from breakfast to dessert ahead of her 29-day golf outfit posting streak

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims has outed her daily diet, revealing what she eats from breakfast to dessert. The 36-year-old said that she had received many requests about what she eats in a day during her Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, so she decided to share her diet on Instagram stories throughout the day.

Sims has worked as a model and actress in several movies and television. The former actress also revealed that she'd be posting golf outfits for the next 29 days on her social media page.

Sims mentioned that she starts her daily meals with a post-workout breakfast which includes a mix of fiber, protein, and hydration. She shared an image of her breakfast which includes:

Plain oatmeal in water with chia seeds

One scoop of Armra Colostrum (a supplement)

Some fruit (berries), though she mentions she won’t eat all of it

Two hard-boiled egg whites

A full bottle of water

Black coffee

Jena Sims' breakfast and lunch

She then shared a picture of her lunch meal which included steak and roasted broccoli. Her lunch includes:

Steak

Roasted broccoli

Green beans

Parmesan couscous

Water with electrolytes

After lunch, Jena Sims takes Salted Caramel Creamy Nougat Bars in Dark Chocolate as a snack. She further shared a picture of preparing Dandelion Leaf & Root Tea and wrote:

"I aim for one cup of dandelion tea a day ☀️"

She also has a "crash snack" at 4 pm daily, which includes two protein balls and a single boiled egg white. In the next story, she mentioned that she prefers to ear dinner early before 7 pm. Her last meal of the meal includes:

Grilled chicken

Leftover salad (she mentions she does not like salad dressing and prefers plain lettuce)

A small portion of rice

Grilled vegetables (zucchini and other greens)

Jena Sims snacks during the day

Jena Sims dinner and post-dinner snacks

In the final story about her daily diet, she shared two "little Secret minis" with a close-up holding the two snack bars: Creamy Caramel Mini Cookie Bars in Milk Chocolate and Salted Caramel Creamy Nougat Bars in Dark Chocolate.

Jena Sims shares the best of motherhood and reveals Brooks Koepka’s 'dad' side

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims got married in 2022 and are parents of a one-year-old son Crew. In a recent AMA session on Instagram, fans asked her "the best part of being a mom." She wrote:

"Mostly recently, he started calling me 'Mama,' that made me. There's a difference in babbling it and then when they recognize you as such. Major milestone… it's such a cool feeling."

In another question, Sims was asked if Brooks Koepka changed diapers of Crew and did "all things baby." She wrote:

"He is the absolute best. He does it all (when he's home) he’s been thrown up on, he brushes teeth, sucks snot, comes to toddler classes... u name it 😭 he’s always wanted to be a dad."

Crew is 19 months old and was born three weeks prematurely and stayed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

